Gabrielle Union's 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake Among Disney+'s Upcoming Removals

Disney+ is doing a major purge of what's available for streaming, and the Cheaper by the Dozen remake is one of the films among its removals. The 2022 remake provided a mixed-race approach to the classic film franchise, with Union starring as co-lead in the film about an interracial couple with a large blended family. With the modern twist on the film, and Union's own experience in a blended family with her husband Dwyane Wade, she was immediately drawn to the project. "The Bakers are not unlike the Wades..like we are a blended family," Union told Shadow and Act. "It is a traveling circus most of the time. But I rarely get to see families [on-screen] like ours and my extended family, where an aunt might come live with you, a cousin, grandma… everyone's kind of together. Usually, we shame those families as if something has gone wrong. You know what I mean?" Fans of the 2022 film and those who have yet to see it have a short time before it's removed from the lineup. May 26 is the deadline.

The original two films were released in 2003 and 2005, respectively, and starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as Tom and Kate Baker, parents of 12. Tom is a high-school football team coach, while Kate has retired from journalism to raise the family. In the sequel, Kate resumes her work in media as a busy author and Tom takes a more in-demand coaching gig that takes them both away from their home and forces them to take a look at whether or not their careers are worth missing family moments.

In the 2022 remake, the Bakers struggle with their hectic lifestyle as they juggle raising ten children from different marriages and starting to franchise their breakfast food-based restaurant. Reviews from critics were mixed.

The reason for the purge is due to the streaming platform's cost-cutting strategies regarding their content. "We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation," CFO Christine McCarthy said, per Deadline.