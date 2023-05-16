Netflix Reveals New 'Extraction 2' Trailer, Release Date

Netflix has just revealed a full-length trailer, as well as the release date, for Extraction 2. The Chris Hemsworth-led action sequel will premiere on June 16, only on Netflix. Scroll down to check out the new action-packed teaser.

The official synopsis reads: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring."

Netflix adds: "This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers."

While Netflixers wait for Extraction 2 to debut, they can catch up with some other great Hemsworth movies, such as the first Extraction or the 2015 action-thriller Blackhat. In the movie, Hemsworth plays Nicholas Hathaway, a convicted computer hacker who is recruited by the FBI to help track down other hackers, after "a Hong Kong nuclear plant and the Mercantile Trade Exchange in Chicago are hacked by unknown perpetrators, per a synopsis.

Viola Davis plays the federal agent who "proposes that the FBI work with China to find the cyber-criminals." Hathaway is chosen to help because "the leader of the Chinese team, Chen Dawai, insists that Nick...be released from prison to help with the investigation. As Nick and his comrades chase their quarry, it becomes evident that the hackers have a sinister motive for their actions."

Blackhat was directed by Michael Mann, from a script written by Morgan Davis Foehl. Mann is well-known for helming a number of Oscar-nominated films such as The Last of the Mohicans and Collateral. Appearing alongside Hemsworth and Davis in Blackhat are a number of other great actors such as Ritchie Coster, Holt McCallany, Yorick van Wageningen, and Wang Leehom.