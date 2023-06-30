New Netflix Horror Movie With 'Succession' Star Leaving Viewers Shocked

Succession star Sarah Snook's latest Netflix film is absolutely terrifying viewers, as Run Rabbit Run stays strong as the #1 film on the streamer. In the horror film directed by Daina Reid, a single mother reluctantly opens a door to their family's darkest secrets after her 7-year-old daughter starts behaving strangely. Also starring Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Greta Scacchi, Run Rabbit Run is leaving viewers with mixed emotions, mostly leaning more towards horrified and shocked.

Plenty of fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the flick, and while many praised the film for how good it was, others admitted that it scared them or further helped with their decision to not have kids in the near future. While a genuinely good horror movie is rare these days, it seems like Run Rabbit Run may be one of the good ones.