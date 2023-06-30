New Netflix Horror Movie With 'Succession' Star Leaving Viewers Shocked

By Megan Behnke

Succession star Sarah Snook's latest Netflix film is absolutely terrifying viewers, as Run Rabbit Run stays strong as the #1 film on the streamer. In the horror film directed by Daina Reid, a single mother reluctantly opens a door to their family's darkest secrets after her 7-year-old daughter starts behaving strangely. Also starring Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Greta Scacchi, Run Rabbit Run is leaving viewers with mixed emotions, mostly leaning more towards horrified and shocked.

Plenty of fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the flick, and while many praised the film for how good it was, others admitted that it scared them or further helped with their decision to not have kids in the near future. While a genuinely good horror movie is rare these days, it seems like Run Rabbit Run may be one of the good ones.

Horror Movies with Kids are Never a Good Idea

"Saw Run rabbit run (not a good movie btw) but I just gotta say it's made me never wanna have a child even more. FTK [yawning face x2]," one viewer mentioned.

Some Viewers Didn't Really Like it

One viewer said, "Just wasted my good time on this "Run Rabbit Run" movie. Smh." Another viewer wrote, "Run Rabbit Run on Netflix was very interesting but horrible writing."

Others Thought it was Pretty Good

"Run rabbit run was too good," one viewer stated. "okay run rabbit run was so f---ing good, the suspense, the twist, the cinematography wow," another expressed.

'Run Rabbit Run' Did Leave Some People on the Edge

"Lawdddd I'm watching Run Rabbit Run and chileeeeee [woozy face emoji] my heart beating so fast I had to pause it," one viewer shared. "I know every single character in this mf pissing me clean off though."

The Movie was Hard to Follow at Times

"I don't understand one f--- of this Run Rabbit Run movie [persevering face emoji]," one viewer admitted. "Trying to watch run rabbit run but my attention span is s---. I need to be moviesat to watch movies like a baby," another viewer stated.

That Ending has Viewers Upset

One viewer confessed, "I just watched Run Rabbit Run and I thought it was really good UNTIL THE MFING ENDING AND NOW IM MAD." Another vocalized, "We just watched Run Rabbit Run, and WHAT THE F---."

Overall, 'Run Rabbit Run' was a Bizarre Movie

One viewer reacted, "Watching this Netflix movie Run Rabbit Run… and it's creeping me out!" Another said, "Just watched Run Rabbit Run.. weird as f---."

