New Netflix Horror Movie With 'Succession' Star Leaving Viewers Shocked
Succession star Sarah Snook's latest Netflix film is absolutely terrifying viewers, as Run Rabbit Run stays strong as the #1 film on the streamer. In the horror film directed by Daina Reid, a single mother reluctantly opens a door to their family's darkest secrets after her 7-year-old daughter starts behaving strangely. Also starring Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Greta Scacchi, Run Rabbit Run is leaving viewers with mixed emotions, mostly leaning more towards horrified and shocked.
Plenty of fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the flick, and while many praised the film for how good it was, others admitted that it scared them or further helped with their decision to not have kids in the near future. While a genuinely good horror movie is rare these days, it seems like Run Rabbit Run may be one of the good ones.
Horror Movies with Kids are Never a Good Idea
run rabbit run the babadook— vincent adultman. 🦇 (@notatelescope) June 30, 2023
australian horror reaffirming my decision to never have children
"Saw Run rabbit run (not a good movie btw) but I just gotta say it's made me never wanna have a child even more. FTK [yawning face x2]," one viewer mentioned.
Some Viewers Didn't Really Like it
Run rabbit run is such a dumb movie.— Selff💛 (@Self_ff) June 30, 2023
One viewer said, "Just wasted my good time on this "Run Rabbit Run" movie. Smh." Another viewer wrote, "Run Rabbit Run on Netflix was very interesting but horrible writing."
Others Thought it was Pretty Good
Run rabbit run is such a good horror movie— Lo 🦞 (@zohades1) June 30, 2023
"Run rabbit run was too good," one viewer stated. "okay run rabbit run was so f---ing good, the suspense, the twist, the cinematography wow," another expressed.
'Run Rabbit Run' Did Leave Some People on the Edge
Just watched run rabbit run on Netflix and omg?? I honestly have no words! So much suspense my heart couldn’t take it 😭😳— Selena Marie 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@XSelena_MarieX) June 30, 2023
"Lawdddd I'm watching Run Rabbit Run and chileeeeee [woozy face emoji] my heart beating so fast I had to pause it," one viewer shared. "I know every single character in this mf pissing me clean off though."
The Movie was Hard to Follow at Times
just finished watching run rabbit run and all i can this movie confuses me— kairo (@burnedwish) June 30, 2023
"I don't understand one f--- of this Run Rabbit Run movie [persevering face emoji]," one viewer admitted. "Trying to watch run rabbit run but my attention span is s---. I need to be moviesat to watch movies like a baby," another viewer stated.
That Ending has Viewers Upset
man fuck that Run Rabbit Run ending i think that was my last straw istg— Dolores (@Dolores_1812) June 30, 2023
One viewer confessed, "I just watched Run Rabbit Run and I thought it was really good UNTIL THE MFING ENDING AND NOW IM MAD." Another vocalized, "We just watched Run Rabbit Run, and WHAT THE F---."
Overall, 'Run Rabbit Run' was a Bizarre Movie
Run Rabbit Run is such a bizarre and strange movie.— Jackalope 🐰 (@JackalopeBunny) June 30, 2023
One viewer reacted, "Watching this Netflix movie Run Rabbit Run… and it's creeping me out!" Another said, "Just watched Run Rabbit Run.. weird as f---."