'Steamy Beach Trip' Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

A new "steamy beach trip" movie is all the rage for Netflix subscribers this summer. Through My Window: Across the Sea may be a recent addition to Netflix's streaming library, having only arrived on the platform on Friday, June 23, but after just a week of streaming, the 2023 follow-up to 2022's Through My Window has already cemented a place on Netflix's Top 10 Movies chart.

The Netflix original movie centers around Ares and Raquel, who after sparking romance in the first film, maintain a long-distance relationship during his studies in Stockholm. A long-distance relationship proves to have its challenges, though, and when the two reunite in the summer, the long separation and the people they have met during that time will challenge what they thought was an unbreakable bond. The film is directed by Marçal Forès and stars Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Natalia Azahara, Hugo Arbues, and Andrea Chaparro.

Through My Window: Across the Sea jumped onto the streaming charts just a day after its debut, when it reached No. 3 on Netflix U.S. While its place on the chart has slowly fallen, the movie still ranks, currently sitting at No. 10 on Netflix U.S., where it falls behind other films like Clint Eastwood's The Mule, Take Care of Maya, The Perfect Find, and the Chris Hemsworth-starring film Extraction 2, which takes the No. 1 spot. The film is faring better on Netflix globally, with Flixpatrol data showing Through My Window: Across the Sea ranking No. 2 on the global charts, with the 2022 flagship movie ranking No. 9. Through My Window: Across the Sea takes the No. 1 spot in countries including Brazil, Colombia, France, and Mexico, as well as several others, as of Thursday, June 29.

Despite its success on the platform, Through My Window: Across the Sea isn't necessarily being met with the best reviews. In fact, the movie only holds a 34% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified rotten. For comparison, Through My Window performed similarly, earning a 33% audience score. Neither of the two films have a critics score, but Decider dubbed the film a "Skip It" title.

Amid the chatter surrounding the movie, many have been left wondering if there will be a Through My Window 3. Netflix recently confirmed that a third film is in the works. Titled Through My Window: Looking at You, the movie is set to premiere sometime in 2024.