Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 4)

March is here, and Netflix is marking the first weekend of the month with a list of fresh titles coming to the streaming library. This weekend, the streamer will be stocking a total of six new titles. Of the new additions, five are Netflix original series and films, with subscribers being treated to everything from Netflix’s “heartfelt” and “emotional” original film The Invisible Thread to its new zany original reality series Making Fun. The list of titles will join the string of additions that were made throughout the week as Netflix wrapped up February and kicked off March.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘The Invisible Thread’

Netflix’s latest original film The Invisible Thread arrives in the streaming library on Friday, March 4. Described as “heartfelt” and “emotional” by the streamer, the film follows Leone, a teenage boy with two fathers who encounters a real-life plot twist within his own family when he sets out to make a documentary about his parents. The Invisible Thread stars Filippo Timi, Francesco Scianna, and Francesco Gheghi.

‘Making Fun’

Netflix is bringing kids’s craziest ideas to life in its new zany original reality series Making Fun. Executive produced by Mechelle Collins, Kevin Dill, and Mike Odair, the series is lead by expert maker Jimmy DiResta, who leads a team of builders as they field kids’ ideas “ideas for delightfully pointless inventions,” the team going on to actually build those ideas, including everything from a “dino-taco-toilet” to a cat waste catapult. Making Fun drops in the streaming library on Friday.

‘Meskina’

A jobless 30-something will set out on a mission to reinvent herself in Netflix’s new original film, Meskina. Set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, the modern comedy follows Leyla, who after hitting her 30s is labeled “Meskina,” or pathetic. With no husband, no child, no clear career path, Leyla attempts to find her own way despite all the expectations associated with the ideal image of family, love and work.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 3/4/22

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

“A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.”

Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES

“A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

Avail. 3/5/22

Beirut

“When an American spy is kidnapped in civil war-torn Beirut, a washed-up ex-diplomat must return to the city to negotiate a high-stakes prisoner swap.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

Although only one title will be departing the streaming library this weekend, with The Secret exiting on Sunday, Netflix is gearing up to give several titles the boot as March continues. This means that subscribers may want to fit in final watches of the below titles before they disappear for good.

Leaving 3/15/22

Howards End

Leaving 3/21/22

Philomena

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/28/22

My Wonderful Life – NETFLIX FILM

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

Avail. 3/1/22

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

Avail. 3/2/22

Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/3/22

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away – NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – NETFLIX COMEDY