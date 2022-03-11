Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 11)

As people prepare to set their clocks forward an hour with the start of daylight savings time on Sunday, Netflix is brightening the weekend with a round of new additions. Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streaming giant will stock six new titles, with four of those new additions being Netflix originals.

This weekend will be a big one for the streamer, as it will not only see Formula 1: Drive to Survive racing back into the library with a new season, but also the premiere of The Adam Project. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana in a time travel story about one man’s missions to save the world. The new additions, which also include two licensed titles, join a round of additions already made this month, with Netflix having already stocked everything from the new true-crime series Worst Roommates Ever to the fifth and final season of The Last Kingdom, which arrived in the library this past week.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4’

Netflix’s hit racing show Formula 1: Drive to Survive is cruising back into the streaming library on Friday, March 11 for its fourth outing. The gripping, high octane series offers an up-close look at the fast-paced sport, both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing and immerses viewers inside the cockpits, the paddock, and the lives of the key players in Formula 1. Season 3 will center around 20 drivers, some veterans, some rookies, as they compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

‘Life After Death with Tyler Henry’

Netflix’s reality series lineup is growing, and this time the streamer is taking a look at the beyond. On Friday, Life After Death with Tyler Henry debuts. The new original series centers around clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry as he sets out across the country to offer readings, all while searching through his own family’s past. Henry said the series has given him “the opportunity to bring answers and healing to so many people around the country. It allowed me to truly change people’s lives. I also had no idea I would be exploring a family mystery of my own.”



‘The Adam Project’

Netflix’s highly-anticipated Ryan Reynolds-starring ’80s-style family adventure The Adam Project is headed to the library on Friday. The original film stars Reynolds as Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally crash-lands in 2022. On a mission to save the future, he finds himself teaming up with is 12-year-old self and his father. The star-studded movie also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana.

What else is being released this weekend?

Avail. 3/11/22

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – NETFLIX SERIES

“A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.”

Avail. 3/12/22

Dunkirk

“In May 1940, soldiers and civilians struggle by land, sea and air to evacuate the British army and their allies, Europe’s last hope, from Dunkirk.”

Avail. 3/13/22

London Has Fallen

“Hell-bent on revenge, terrorists attack a group of world leaders in London. Now, it’s up to agent Mike Banning to save the US president – again.”

