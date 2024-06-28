Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 28)

Netflix's streaming library is growing this weekend! As the streamer prepares to kick off July, nine new titles will drop in the streaming library during the final weekend of June, and five of them are Netflix originals. The titles join other additions made this month like That '90s Show Part 2, Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, Hit Man, and more. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Family Affair' Premiere Date: Friday, June 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

'The Mole': Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, June 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."

'Òlòtūré: The Journey' Premiere Date: Friday, June 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe."

'Owning Manhattan' Premiere Date: Friday, June 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world."

'Savage Beauty': Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, June 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge. Zinhle becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction. But innocent people get hurt along the way, while Zinhle's own darkness threatens to consume her. Zinhle has to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge."

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the five Netflix originals mentioned above, this weekend, Netflix is stocking several new-to-Netflix licensed series to its library. Avail. 6/28/24

Hoarders: Season 14 Avail. 6/30/24

Alone: Season 10

NCIS: Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs: Season 2

What's leaving this weekend? June comes to an end this weekend, and before Netflix starts adding new titles in July, it has to make room for the round of new additions. This means that this weekend, 28 TV series and movies are leaving Netflix. Leaving 6/28/24

Meg 2: The Trench Leaving 6/29/24

NCIS: Seasons 1-11 Leaving 6/31

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby