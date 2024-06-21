New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in July 2024

July is almost here, and Netflix is getting a head start on the new month by teasing what's joining the streaming lineup. As June draws to a close, the streaming giant has released its complete list of TV series and movies arriving in July 2024, a long list of titles that includes more than 70 Netflix originals. July's round of Netflix originals will have a little bit of everything for just about everyone. Reality TV fans will be able to binge their way through a new season of Too Hot to Handle, the hit original dating game show set to return for its sixth outing next month. True crime lovers, meanwhile, will be able to delve into new cases when Unsolved Mysteries, the streamer's reboot of the documentary series, returns for Season 4. Elsewhere in the month, Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 and Elite Season 8 will drop. July will also bring with it the first part of Cobra Kai Season 6, the final season of the martial arts comedy-drama. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in July 2024.

July 1 – July 5 LALIGA: All Access (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. TBD)

This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league – from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch. Simone Biles Rising – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES (Avail. TBD)

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES (Avail. 7/2)

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/3)

Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Avail. 7/3)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first. The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 7/3)

A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world. Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/4)

The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/4)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap. Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/5)

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united – and her secrets hidden. Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/5)

A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions. The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 7/5)

Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

July 6 - July 10 The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/9)

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend. Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – NETFLIX COMEDY (Avail. 7/9)

A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner. Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/10)

Eva's return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie – and endless hope for Camilo. Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode) (Avail. 7/10)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first. Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES (Avail. 7/10)

It's been said that there's no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL's best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/10)

Ready, set, whisk! Emotions – and cakes – run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough. Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/10)

A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend's breakup by crashing his ex's wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a "breakup trip" leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called – Wild Wild Punjab!

July 11 - July 15 Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/11)

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık. Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/11)

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/11)

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Avail. 7/11)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap. Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/12)

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone. The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/12)

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears. Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/12)

Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil...except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop. Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/12)

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client – only to find the stakes are higher than cash. Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 7/15)

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!

July 16 - July 20 Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY (Avail. 7/16)

Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special. Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 7/16)

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them. The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/17)

Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown. T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 7/17)

Now an official Time Patrol agent, Bon continues his extraordinary rescue missions through space-time while mentoring his new assistant, Yumiko. Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/18)

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/18)

A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire – and the housekeeper he recently married. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Avail. 7/18)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap. Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 7/19)

After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 7/19)

To save their career and their relationship, a daredevil couple journey across the globe to climb the world's last super skyscraper and perform a life-or-death acrobatic stunt on the spire. Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/19)

The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues. Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/19)

New season, new prize fund, new twists – and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

July 21 - July 25 Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Avail. 7/21)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap. Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 7/24)

This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s. Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/24)

The young and fierce daughter of a wealthy landowner falls for a charismatic young laborer – only for their families to tear them apart. Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/24)

Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers. The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/25)

In 1348, a plague strikes hard in the Italian countryside as a handful of nobles take their servants to a grand villa for a lavish holiday. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp turns into a scramble for survival in this dark comedy. Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/25)

Former East German spy Kleo continues her whirlwind rampage through post-Cold War Europe, sending her deeper into her own past than she would like. Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 7/25)

A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.