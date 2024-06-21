Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2024
Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in July — from original to licensed content.
Netflix's content catalog is growing next month! The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in July 2024. While some new content will premiere on July 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in July are Easy A, Zombieland, The Blind Side, and the Back to the Future trilogy. The streamer will also be adding a few popular licensed TV series, including All American Season 6, Suits Season 9, and all six seasons of Lost, ABC's science fiction adventure drama created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof. Meanwhile, on the original titles front, Netflix will drop everything from Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 to Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, Elite Season 8, and more.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2024.
Coming 7/1
Avail. 7/1/24
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
Coming 7/2 - 7/10
Avail. 7/2/24
SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 7/3/24
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/4/24
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/5/24
Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
Avail. 7/7/24
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-
Avail. 7/8/24
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Avail. 7/9/24
The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 7/10/24
Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Coming 7/11 - 7/20
Avail. 7/11/24
Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 7/12/24
Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES
Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/15/24
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/16/24
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/17/24
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/18/24
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 7/19/24
Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM
Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 7/21 - 7/31
Avail. 7/21/24
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 7/23/24
All American: Season 6
Avail. 7/24/24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/25/24
The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/26/24
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 8 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
House of Ga'a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 7/27/24
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Avail. 7/31/24
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in July, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Bridgerton Season 3
Netflix's hit historical drama Bridgerton is back, and this season, it's tackling the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series of the same name, Bridgerton is set in Regency era in England and centers around eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. Season 3 adapts Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton.
That '90s Show Part 2
Netflix traveled back to Point Place, Wisconsin last month for the second season of its hit That '70s Show spinoff That '90s Show. Picking up 15 years after the flagship series, the spinoff centers around Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, as she spends her summers with her grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin. Season 2 is set during the summer of 1996.
That '90s Show Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.
Hit Man
Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's Netflix original film Hit Man is a must-watch. Launching onto Netflix's streaming charts upon its June 7 debut, the romcom is based on the 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article by Skip Hollandsworth and stars Glen Powell as professional killer Gary Johnson, who breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.
Hit Man is available to stream on Netflix now.
