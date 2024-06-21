Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2024

Netflix's content catalog is growing next month! The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in July 2024. While some new content will premiere on July 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in July are Easy A, Zombieland, The Blind Side, and the Back to the Future trilogy. The streamer will also be adding a few popular licensed TV series, including All American Season 6, Suits Season 9, and all six seasons of Lost, ABC's science fiction adventure drama created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof. Meanwhile, on the original titles front, Netflix will drop everything from Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 to Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, Elite Season 8, and more. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2024.

Coming 7/1 Avail. 7/1/24

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

Coming 7/2 - 7/10 Avail. 7/2/24

SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES Avail. 7/3/24

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/4/24

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/5/24

Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3 Avail. 7/7/24

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie- Avail. 7/8/24

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II Avail. 7/9/24

The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 7/10/24

Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

Coming 7/11 - 7/20 Avail. 7/11/24

Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/12/24

Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM

The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES

Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/15/24

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/16/24

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/17/24

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES

T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/18/24

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/19/24

Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM

Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Coming 7/21 - 7/31 Avail. 7/21/24

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/23/24

All American: Season 6 Avail. 7/24/24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/25/24

The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES

Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/26/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Elite: Season 8 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

House of Ga'a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM

Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/27/24

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Avail. 7/31/24

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

