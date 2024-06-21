Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2024
Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July — catch them before they're gone!
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in July 2024, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog next month. Fans of series and movies including American Graffiti, Fatal Attraction, Moneyball, Shrek, The Matrix films, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in July 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
Leaving 7/1 - 7/30
Leaving 7/7/24
War Dogs
Leaving 7/14/24
Abducted in Plain Sight
Leaving 7/15/24
The Beguiled
Leaving 7/23/24
Big Eyes
Leaving 7/31
American Graffiti
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something's Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
Traffic
