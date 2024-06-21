Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2024

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in July 2024, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog next month. Fans of series and movies including American Graffiti, Fatal Attraction, Moneyball, Shrek, The Matrix films, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in July 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

Leaving 7/1 - 7/30 Leaving 7/7/24

War Dogs Leaving 7/14/24

Abducted in Plain Sight Leaving 7/15/24

The Beguiled Leaving 7/23/24

Big Eyes

Leaving 7/31 Leaving 7/31

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something's Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

Traffic

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in July, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 307 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024 - LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX) Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix's hit historical drama Bridgerton is back, and this season, it's tackling the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series of the same name, Bridgerton is set in Regency era in England and centers around eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. Season 3 adapts Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

That '90s Show Part 2 (Photo: That '90s Show. (L to R) Max Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Callie Haverda as Leia, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Mace Coronel as Jay, Niles Fitch as Cole, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen in episode 204 of That '90s Show. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 - Netflix) Netflix traveled back to Point Place, Wisconsin last month for the second season of its hit That '70s Show spinoff That '90s Show. Picking up 15 years after the flagship series, the spinoff centers around Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, as she spends her summers with her grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin. Season 2 is set during the summer of 1996. That '90s Show Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.