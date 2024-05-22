Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2024

Temperatures may be rising, but Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay cool indoors. The streamer has released the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June 2024, featuring plenty of TV shows and movies. While some new content will premiere on June 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. June 1 will bring a wave of fresh content to the streaming library, including titles like The Breakfast Club, several films from The Conjuring Universe, 1984's Dune, the Oscar-winning film La La Land, S.W.A.T., and more. Later in the month, Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on other licensed titles including NCIS Seasons 16 and 17, Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Cold Case Files Season 3. Meanwhile, on the original titles front, Netflix will bring back some of its most popular shows in June, such as Sweet Tooth, Bridgerton, That '90s Show, and The Mole. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June 2024.

Coming 6/1 Avail. 6/1/24

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

Coming 6/2 – 6/10 Avail. 6/3/24

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 Avail. 6/4/24

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/5/24

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to Rob a Bank -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Paris -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/6/24

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura -- NETFLIX ANIME

Basma -- NETFLIX FILM

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/7/24

Hierarchy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hit Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Perfect Match: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coming 6/11 – 6/20 Avail. 6/11/24

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/12/24

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/13/24

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Doctor Climax -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/14/24

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ultraman: Rising -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 6/15/24

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/17/24

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol Avail. 6/18/24

Agents of Mystery -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/19/24

Black Barbie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Inheritance -- NETFLIX FILM

Kleks Academy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Lego Batman Movie

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/20/24

The Accidental Twins -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coming 6/21 – 6/31 Avail. 6/21/24

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trigger Warning -- NETFLIX FILM

The Victims' Game: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/22/24

Rising Impact -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 6/24/24

Little Angel: Volume 5 Avail. 6/25/25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/26/24

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/27/24

Drawing Closer -- NETFLIX FILM

That '90s Show: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 6/28/24

A Family Affair -- NETFLIX FILM

Hoarders: Season 14

The Mole: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Òlòtūré: The Journey -- NETFLIX SERIES

Owning Manhattan -- NETFLIX SERIES

Savage Beauty: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/30/24

Alone: Season 10

NCIS: Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs: Season 2

