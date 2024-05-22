Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2024
Netflix's list of new movies and shows coming in June has finally arrived!
Temperatures may be rising, but Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay cool indoors. The streamer has released the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June 2024, featuring plenty of TV shows and movies. While some new content will premiere on June 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
June 1 will bring a wave of fresh content to the streaming library, including titles like The Breakfast Club, several films from The Conjuring Universe, 1984's Dune, the Oscar-winning film La La Land, S.W.A.T., and more. Later in the month, Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on other licensed titles including NCIS Seasons 16 and 17, Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Cold Case Files Season 3. Meanwhile, on the original titles front, Netflix will bring back some of its most popular shows in June, such as Sweet Tooth, Bridgerton, That '90s Show, and The Mole.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June 2024.
Coming 6/1
Avail. 6/1/24
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
Coming 6/2 – 6/10
Avail. 6/3/24
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Avail. 6/4/24
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/5/24
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How to Rob a Bank -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Paris -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/6/24
Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura -- NETFLIX ANIME
Basma -- NETFLIX FILM
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/7/24
Hierarchy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hit Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Perfect Match: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 6/11 – 6/20
Avail. 6/11/24
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/12/24
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/13/24
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Doctor Climax -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/14/24
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ultraman: Rising -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/15/24
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/17/24
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
Avail. 6/18/24
Agents of Mystery -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/19/24
Black Barbie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance -- NETFLIX FILM
Kleks Academy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lego Batman Movie
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/20/24
The Accidental Twins -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders -- NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 6/21 – 6/31
Avail. 6/21/24
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trigger Warning -- NETFLIX FILM
The Victims' Game: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/22/24
Rising Impact -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 6/24/24
Little Angel: Volume 5
Avail. 6/25/25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/26/24
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/27/24
Drawing Closer -- NETFLIX FILM
That '90s Show: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/28/24
A Family Affair -- NETFLIX FILM
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Òlòtūré: The Journey -- NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan -- NETFLIX SERIES
Savage Beauty: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/30/24
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in May, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Bridgerton Season 3
Netflix's hit historical drama Bridgerton is back, and this season, it's tackling the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series of the same name, Bridgerton is set in Regency era in England and centers around eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. Season 3 adapts Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton.
The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix now. The final four episodes of the season drop on June 13.
The Circle Season 6
Netflix's favorite original game show officially returned for its sixth season in May, with more spicy chats, cheeky emojis, and flirty messages. The hit series brings together a group of contestants competing to win a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer, pitting players against each other as they remain isolated within separate apartments within the same building.
The Circle Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.
Scoop
Inspired by real events, Scoop stars Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the British journalist who landed the infamous 2019 Prince Andrew Newsnight interview. Directed by Philip Martin, the movie is a dramatic retelling of the process of securing and filming the interview. It stars Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell.
Scoop is available to stream now on Netflix.
