Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 16)

The weekend is finally here, and Netflix subscribers can sit back and relax with one of the new titles joining the streaming lineup. This weekend, the streamer is set to add four new additions to its catalog, including the new Netflix original series Love Next Door and Ti West's Pearl. The titles join other August additions already streaming, such as Fire Country Season 1, White Chicks, and The Next Karate Kid.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.