Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 16)
Three new Netflix originals join the streaming lineup this weekend.
The weekend is finally here, and Netflix subscribers can sit back and relax with one of the new titles joining the streaming lineup. This weekend, the streamer is set to add four new additions to its catalog, including the new Netflix original series Love Next Door and Ti West's Pearl. The titles join other August additions already streaming, such as Fire Country Season 1, White Chicks, and The Next Karate Kid.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'I can't live without you'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage."
'Pearl'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: "In 1918, a lonely Texas farm girl with a ravenous appetite for stardom goes to increasingly extreme lengths for what she believes is her big break."
'The Union'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission."
'Love Next Door'
Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend – with whom she shares a complicated history."
What's leaving this weekend?
After saying goodbye to three titles over the past week, Netflix is hitting the brakes on departing content – at least for the time being
Leaving 8/22/24
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leaving 8/23/24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/13
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/14
Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/15
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
