New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in August 2024

August is just around the corner, and after stocking everything from Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4, Cobra Kai Season 6, and more, Netflix has even more up its sleeve. On Wednesday, the streamer unveiled its complete list of TV series and movies hitting the platform in August 2024, and the list includes 57 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials. August will be a big month for returning titles, with some of the streamer's most popular originals set to return to screens with new seasons. Next month, subscribers will be able to make their way through Emily in Paris Season 4, as well as the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. Those looking for a few laughs can find just what they're looking for with new comedy specials from Joe Rogan, Matt Ride, and Langston Kerman. Netflix will also make sure that even the youngest viewers have something to watch, with new seasons of both Gabby's Dollhouse and Cocomelon arriving next month alongside the debut of Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in August 2024.

Aug. 1 - Aug. 5 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/1)

Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer. Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/1)

A big-city detective investigates a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border – forcing her to confront ghosts from her past. From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 8/1)

As a new couple, Sawako and Kazehaya experience their first date, first school trip and more. Meanwhile, their friends' love stories also begin to unfold. Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) (Avail. 8/1)

These singles have to put a ring on it... without ever seeing one another. The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico. Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/1)

In this intimate documentary, Chilean artist Mon Laferte recounts her life in Mexico as she N/Avigates a global tour, motherhood and her deepest wounds. Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/1)

Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company's success means new blood – and fresh rivalries. Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/2)

This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends. Rebel Moon – Part One: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/2)

Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga expands with "Chapter One: Chalice of Blood," a hardcore director's cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon. Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/2)

Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," director Zack Snyder's bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 8/2)

When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 8/3)

Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special. Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 8/5)

Come celebrate special holidays with Gabby and her friends, from a birthday to Family Day to Opposite Day. Every day is a celebration at the Dollhouse!

Aug. 6 - Aug. 10 The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/6)

Numerous influencers in Korea compete to determine who has the utmost influence on social media. Who will reach the pinnnacle of power and status? Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 8/6)

Golf prodigy Gawain and Camelot Academy's Japan team take on gifted young golfers from the U.K. and U.S. schools in the coveted Camelot Cup. Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/7)

A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy – but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond. Love Is Blind: UK (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/7)

Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say "I do"? Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/7)

Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/8)

As a powerful darkness reawakens, Şahsu and Maran face a series of trials that will determine the fate of humanity – and their own. The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/8)

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right. Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/9)

Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000. Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/9)

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs. Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/9)

In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/9)

While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help. Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 8/9)

The daring adventurers add new members as they soar through the skies and beyond, unlocking mysteries in their search for the Six Heroes. Romance in the House (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/10)

After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.

Aug. 11 - Aug. 15 Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 8/13)

In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams. Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/14)

Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC prison in this moving documentary about the healing power of love. Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/14)

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies. Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/15)

Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams.

Aug. 16 - Aug. 20 I can't live without you (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage. The Union – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/16)

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he's the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons. Love Next Door (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/17)

A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend – with whom she shares a complicated history. CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 8/19)

The Melon Patch Academy kids want to surprise their teacher Ms. Appleberry with a special musical! But can the show go on when plans unexpectedly change? Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 8/20)

Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special. Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/20)

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/20)

This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.

Aug. 21 - Aug. 25 The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/21)

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit, wealthy community – tearing families, friendships and hearts apart. Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/21)

After a photoblog glitch, Anita is transported to 2009 and must navigate university life while realizing she's not the only time traveler in town. Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/21)

A vengeful cop with a big personality and a German detective with opposing methods team up to save Nice from disaster in this female-led buddy film. Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/21)

The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records. Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/21)

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era. Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/22)

Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun – but the past catches up to her. GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/22)

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 8/22)

One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos. Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/22)

Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary Narrated by David Attenborough. Incoming – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/23)

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery. Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/23)

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor – or else his family will suffer the consequences.

Aug. 26 - Aug. 31 Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 8/27)

This documentary reveals how Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents' signs, became embroiled in a major cheating scandal. Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/28)

A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate. Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/29)

When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict "No Romance" rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash. KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/29)

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind. Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/29)

Stéphane Blé's presidency is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs. TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 8/29)

A soldier from a post-apocalyptic future travels back to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unrelenting cyborg assassin. A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/30)

With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock! Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 8/30)

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions – and romance – keep their pulses racing. The Deliverance – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/30)

Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power. (Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 8/30)

When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?