Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2024
Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in August — from original to licensed content.
Netflix just released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in August 2024.While some new content will premiere on August 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August are both of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon films, several Child's Play movies and Dr. Seuss films, World War Z, The Next Karate Kid, Pearl, and more. August will also see a "curated selection" of AMC titles arriving, with 13 hit series, including several Walking Dead spinoffs and Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Season 1, hitting the platform on Aug. 19. More will follow early in 2025. On the original content front, subscribers can expect new seasons of Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy, as well as the debut of the latest SpongeBob film, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2024.
Coming 8/1
Avail. 8/1
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country: Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
RED
RED 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES
Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 8/2 - 8/10
Avail. 8/2
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rebel Moon – Part One: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/3
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/5
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/6
The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Reminiscence
Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/7
Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: UK (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/8
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES
Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/10
Romance in the House (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 8/11 - 8/20
Avail. 8/11
Night School
Avail. 8/13
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/14
Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/15
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/16
I can't live without you (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pearl
The Union – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/17
Love Next Door (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/19
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/20
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming 8/21 - 8/31
Avail. 8/21
The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/22
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES
GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/23
Incoming – NETFLIX FILM
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/27
Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/28
Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/29
Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/30
A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Deliverance – NETFLIX FILM
(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in July, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Vikings: Valhalla Season 3
Netflix's Vikings prequel series is back! Set in the early 11th century, more than 100 years after the History flagship series, Valhalla chronicles the legendary tales of famous Vikings in history, including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. In Season 3, seven years have passed, as Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1
The beginning of the end is here for Cobra Kai. Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff officially returned in July for the first part of its sixth and final season. Teased as "the "biggest baddest season yet," Season 6 finds our senseis and students deciding if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai following Cobra Kai's elimination from the Valley. The final five episodes of the series are set to drop on Nov. 15.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
Netflix's steamiest original reality series Too Hot to Handle crashed back onto the platform last month. The hit series follows sexy singles as they travel to a stunning resort to find a true love connection, but without any physical gratification. Season 6 brings a new prize fund, new twists, and a naughty new sidekick for Lana.
