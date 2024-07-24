Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2024

Netflix just released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in August 2024.While some new content will premiere on August 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August are both of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon films, several Child's Play movies and Dr. Seuss films, World War Z, The Next Karate Kid, Pearl, and more. August will also see a "curated selection" of AMC titles arriving, with 13 hit series, including several Walking Dead spinoffs and Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Season 1, hitting the platform on Aug. 19. More will follow early in 2025. On the original content front, subscribers can expect new seasons of Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy, as well as the debut of the latest SpongeBob film, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2024.