Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2024
Netflix is axing a slew of shows and movies in August, so be sure to squeeze in a viewing or two if any of your favorites are on this list.
The dog days of summer are upon us! But before summer can make its exit, a bunch of Netflix titles have to beat it out the door. As the streamer prepares to add dozens of new titles in August 2024, Netflix released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog next month. Fans of series and movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Miami Vice, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, Dumb and Dumber To, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in August 2024. Some exciting additions are Emily in Paris Season 4 and the final season of The Umbrella Academy.
Leaving 8/1 - 8/30
Leaving 8/3/24
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Leaving 8/12/24
The Woman King
Leaving 8/13/24
Paddington
Leaving 8/15/24
Dumb and Dumber To
Walk of Shame
Leaving 8/22/24
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leaving 8/23/24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
Leaving 8/31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That's My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in July, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Vikings: Valhalla Season 3
Netflix's Vikings prequel series is back! Set in the early 11th century, more than 100 years after the History flagship series, Valhalla chronicles the legendary tales of famous Vikings in history, including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. In Season 3, seven years have passed, as Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1
The beginning of the end is here for Cobra Kai. Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff officially returned in July for the first part of its sixth and final season. Teased as "the "biggest baddest season yet," Season 6 finds our senseis and students deciding if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai following Cobra Kai's elimination from the Valley. The final five episodes of the series are set to drop on Nov. 15.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
Netflix's steamiest original reality series Too Hot to Handle crashed back onto the platform last month. The hit series follows sexy singles as they travel to a stunning resort to find a true love connection, but without any physical gratification. Season 6 brings a new prize fund, new twists, and a naughty new sidekick for Lana.