Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2024

The dog days of summer are upon us! But before summer can make its exit, a bunch of Netflix titles have to beat it out the door. As the streamer prepares to add dozens of new titles in August 2024, Netflix released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog next month. Fans of series and movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Miami Vice, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, Dumb and Dumber To, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in August 2024. Some exciting additions are Emily in Paris Season 4 and the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

Leaving 8/1 - 8/30 Leaving 8/3/24

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Leaving 8/12/24

The Woman King Leaving 8/13/24

Paddington Leaving 8/15/24

Dumb and Dumber To

Walk of Shame Leaving 8/22/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once Leaving 8/23/24

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Leaving 8/24/24

Berlin Syndrome Leaving 8/26/24

The Accountant

Leaving 8/31 Leaving 8/31

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That's My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in July, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Vikings Valhalla. Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson in episode 301 of Vikings Valhalla. Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2024 - BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX) Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Netflix's Vikings prequel series is back! Set in the early 11th century, more than 100 years after the History flagship series, Valhalla chronicles the legendary tales of famous Vikings in history, including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. In Season 3, seven years have passed, as Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 (Photo: Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024 - CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX) The beginning of the end is here for Cobra Kai. Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff officially returned in July for the first part of its sixth and final season. Teased as "the "biggest baddest season yet," Season 6 finds our senseis and students deciding if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai following Cobra Kai's elimination from the Valley. The final five episodes of the series are set to drop on Nov. 15.