Disney Investor Day: 7 Biggest Sports Reveals and Updates

Disney sparked excitement among its fanbase on Thursday with the massive Disney Investor Day. The company unveiled that several projects are in production, including additions to the Star Wars universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sports fans also rejoiced after learning about several films and TV series that will become available in the coming years. According to the announcements, Disney is going to highlight important figures with biographical films. They will also expand the Peyton's Places universe with other similar shows for ESPN+. Viewers will also enjoy a new morning sports highlight show, a special Stephen A. Smith series for the premium streaming service and the 10-year deal bringing the SEC Network to ABC, ESPN and the affiliated networks. Here are the biggest announcements from Disney Investor Day.

Safety Safety, an Original Film, premieres tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. Inspired by the story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McELrathBey, the film follows a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication helps him triumph over adversities. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020 One of the big reveals during Disney Investor Day was the release of Safety. This inspiring film based on true events tells the story of Ray McElrathbey. The Clemson football player took in his 11-year old brother Fahmarr due to their mother struggling with drug addiction. The true story earned national attention as McElrathbey took care of his brother while attending classes and being on the football team.

Greek Freak Disney+ is set to develop a movie called "Greek Freak" about the life of Giannis, per @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/crQkyCcsge — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 3, 2019 Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league's best players and a bonafide superstar. Now he will be the subject of a biographical film. Disney unveiled Greek Freak during Investor Day and revealed that the film would tell the story of Antetokounmpo's journey from Greece to the NBA and his rise to stardom. Antetokounmpo actually teased his film in October. He put out a call for kids to play him and his brother when they were teenagers in Greece. Antetokounmpo said that those interested would have to resemble him and have some basketball experience.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Fans of Mighty Ducks knew about the TV reboot that is currently in production, but Disney provided a first-look on Thursday. The company released a brief trailer that showed Emilio Estevez in his role as Coach Gordon Bombay. The trailer then provided the first look at the storyline, Lauren Graham's character and how Estevez will make his return to the franchise. Graham's son in the series loses his spot on the Ducks, prompting her to create a new team for other banished players. Bombay becomes the man to lead the new team to greatness.

Keanon Lowe Disney is making a movie about Parkrose High School hero, former Oregon Duck Keanon Lowe https://t.co/svBYuD6Cqm pic.twitter.com/eyirRzApXW — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) December 11, 2020 An inspiring story will take center stage as one of the upcoming Disney projects. The company announced a film based on Keanon Lowe, a former Oregon Ducks receiver-turned-football coach who prevented a potential tragedy in 2019. He disarmed and then hugged a young student who brought a gun to school while working as head football coach and security at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon. Lowe confronted and detained the student and prevented any shots from being fired.

Man in the Arena Coming to ESPN+ in 2021, Man in the Arena is a nine-part docu-series built around @TomBrady's first-hand account of the journey to each of his nine Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/R0kVL0jEL1 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020 Tom Brady is one of the biggest stars in NFL history. He is a six-time Super Bowl champion and has appeared in nine total Big Games. Brady will now become the center of an upcoming docu-series, Man in the Arena. Disney announced that it is creating a nine-part series focused on Brady's journey to each of his nine Super Bowl appearances. The announcement specifically mentioned the quarterback's "first-hand account" and created excitement about several interviews and personal stories about losing to Eli Manning and the New York Giants.