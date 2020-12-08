Clemson Football Alum Ray McElrathbey Talks New Disney+ Film 'Safety' Ahead of Premiere

✖

A new football film, Safety, is set to be released on Disney+ on Friday and will be about the story of former Clemson football player Ray McElrathbey and how he had to take in his bother Fahmarr while their mother was fighting a drug addiction problem in 2006. McElrathbey was a redshirt freshman when he brought his brother to Clemson and took care of him, which became a national story. He recently spoke to reporters during a virtual press junket about how "surreal" it is for him and his family to be featured in a movie.

"It's a wonderful experience more so than anything," McElrathbey said. "It was something I've been praying for one would say. I'm blessed and excited to have the opportunity to be here with all the people that are assembled to make this cast and crew to be part of my life forever in the future. This is something I never thought of."

McElrathbey, who is also known as Ray Ray, did something unprecedented and against NCAA rules. However, due to the situation he was in, the NCAA granted the waiver that allowed coaches and administrators to take Fahmarr to school and establish a trust fund for Fahmarr's daily needs.

Since the story is fairly recent, there will be fans that will compare the film to real-life events. McElrathbey also talked about the changes they had to make from the actual story. "As far as what was changed, maybe nothing that you all will notice," he said. "You'll see the campus, you'll see things on campus that you'll notice. And just from all the stadium footage, it's during the game in Death Valley and for me, it takes me back to the moment, takes me to the times that I spent at Clemson."

When watching Safety, viewers will look at McElrathbey as the hero. However, McElrathbey believes the hero of the film is his brother. "If I had to pick a hero of the movie, it would be Fahmarr," he said. "Even in real life, Fahmarr was the catalyst that made me step up." Safety stars Jay Reeves, Corinne Foxx, Hunter Sansone and Thaddeus J. Mixson II. The movie is produced by Mark Ciardi and directed by Reginald Hudlin, who also directed House Party, Boomerang and Marshall.