Peyton Manning's ESPN+ Show 'Peyton's Places' Renewed for Season 3

Peyton Manning's hit ESPN+ show is coming back for another season. On Thursday, Disney announced Peyton's Places has been renewed for Season 3 and will begin streaming in the fall of 2021. The show is currently in the early stages of airing its second season.

“I really do have the greatest job on the planet,” Manning said at the Disney Investors event as reported by Deadline. Disney also announced that Peyton's Places is expanding to spinoffs. Top sports stars will have their own version of the show, including Abby Wambach (soccer), Ronda Rousey (combat sports), David Ortiz (baseball) and Peyton’s brother Eli Manning (college football)."

Peyton's Places is back – & growing! Produced with @NFLFilms, Season 2 is available now on ESPN+ & Season 3 is coming Fall 2021. Plus the show is expanding to tell the stories of other sports with series hosted by @davidortiz ⚾️, @AbbyWambach ⚽️, @RondaRousey 🥊 & @EliManning 🏈. pic.twitter.com/1abs2dlcD6 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"The best is yet to come as some of the most engaging storytellers from other sports get their very own version of Peyton’s Places including Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and David Ortiz. Big Papi’s Places does have a nice ring to it," Peyton Manning stated. Season 2 of Peyton's Places began streaming in November, and the season premiere included former Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) running back Marshawn Lynch.

"Peyton’s Places is a history project that became a passion project," Manning said in a press release. "There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I'm looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+." Manning had a conversation with Denver Broncos legend John Elway in the second episode, which aired on Dec. 6. He then chatted with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann which was available on Sunday. The next episodes include Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton (Dec. 20) and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens (Dec. 27). Other guests include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, actors James Van Der Beek and Kurt Russell, TV star David Letterman, NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski, NFL greats Tony Gonzalez, Darrell Green, Rodney Harrison, Garrison Hearst and Ronnie Lott.

The first season of Peyton's Places took a look back at the NFL in celebration of its 100th season. Manning talked to various legends such as Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Dan Marino, Don Shula, Brett Favre, Ray Lewis and Tom Brady. Manning even sat down with his brother Eli and his father Archie, who was a two-time Pro Bowler when he was with the New Orleans Saints in the 1970s.