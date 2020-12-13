Disney Movies and Shows: The Complete Release Date Calendar

Disney is an absolute giant in the media space, creating countless movies and shows throughout all their divisions. They have their home-grown films, Pixar works, installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entries in the Star Wars saga and high-quality TV offerings on FX. (And that's just scratching the surface). After Disney's recent Investor Day presentation, we learned about countless new movies and shows that are head out way in the next few years, either via traditional outlets or streaming services Hulu and Disney+. We have compiled all of these titles (not counting ABC and Disney Channel works) into a handy list to keep track of the gigantic amount of works head to screens in the years to come. Scroll through to see the full list of titles coming soon.

Movies (Photo: Disney) Soul (Dec. 25, 2020)

Flora and Ulysses (Feb. 19, 2021)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Feb. 26, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5, 2021)

The King's Man (March 12, 2021)

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (April 9, 2021)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (April 23, 2021)

Black Widow (May 7, 2021)

Free Guy (May 21, 2021)

Luca (June 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021)

Jungle Cruise (July 2021)

Deep Water (Aug. 23, 2021)

Death on the Nile (Sept. 17, 2021)

The Last Duel (Oct. 25, 2021)

Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021)

Encanto (Nov. 24, 2021)

West Side Story (Dec. 10, 2021)

Cruella (2021)

Untitled animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie (2021)

The French Dispatch (2021)

Untitled animated Night at the Museum movie (2021)

Nomadland (2021)

The Woman in the Window (2021) prevnext

(Photo: 20th Century Fox) Nimona (Jan. 14, 2022)

Untitled 20th Century Studios movie (Feb. 11, 2022)

Turning Red (March 11, 2022)

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022)

Lightyear (June 17, 2022)

Black Panther 2 (July 8, 2022)

Indiana Jones 5 (July 2022)

Captain Marvel 2 (Nov. 11, 2022)

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (Early 2022)

Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Spring 2022)

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Three Men and a Baby (2022)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (Dec. 22, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023)

Avatar 3 (Dec. 20, 2024)

Avatar 4 (Dec. 18, 2026)

Avatar 5 (Dec. 22, 2028) prevnext

(Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Staff, Getty) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (No Release Date)

Antlers (No Release Date)

Blade (No Release Date)

Children of Blood & Bone (No Release Date)

Untitled Chris Paul biopic (No Release Date)

Cousteau (No Release Date)

Disenchanted (No Release Date)

Fantastic Four (No Release Date) prevnext

(Photo: Disney) Greek Freak (No Release Date)

Hocus Pocus 2 (No Release Date)

Home Alone (No Release Date)

Untitled Keanon Lowe biopic (No Release Date)

Untitled The Lion King prequel (No Release Date)

The Little Mermaid (No Release Date)

Peter Pan & Wendy (No Release Date)

Pinocchio (No Release Date)

Sister Act 3 (No Release Date)

Untitled Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi (No Release Date)

Vacation Friends (No Release Date) prevnext

Shows (Photo: Disney, Marvel Entertainment) WandaVision (Jan. 15, 2021)

Pixar Popcorn (January 2021)

SportsNation (January 2021)

Stephen A.'s World (January 2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, 2021)

Loki (May 2021)

What If…? (Summer 2021)

Dug Days (Fall 2021)

Peyton's Places Season 3 (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel (Late 2021)

Dopesick (2021)

The Dropout (2021)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 (2021)

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (2021)

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

Only Murders in the Building (2021) prevnext

(Photo: Disney Animation) Cars (Fall 2022)

Baymax! (Early 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Holiday Season 2022)

Iwájú (2022)

Tiana (2023)

Willow (2022)

Zootopia+ (Spring 2022)

Win or Lose (Fall 2023)

Moana (2023) prevnext

(Photo: FX / Matthias Clamer) Alien (No Release Date)

America the Beautiful (No Release Date)

American Horror Stories (No Release Date)

American Horror Story Season 10 (No Release Date)

Archer Season 12 (No Release Date)

Armor Wars (No Release Date)

Atlanta Seasons 3 and 4 (No Release Date)

Untitled Beauty and the Beast prequel (No Release Date)

Better Things Season 5 (No Release Date)

Big Shot (No Release Date)

Dave Season 2 (No Release Date)

Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr. (No Release Date)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 (No Release Date) prevnext

(Photo: FX/Prashant Gupta) Hawkeye (No Release Date)

I Am Groot (No Release Date)

Ironheart (No Release Date)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Seasons 15-18 (No Release Date)

Untitled Kardashian Jenner family projects (No Release Dates)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (No Release Date)

Mayans M.C. Season 3 (No Release Date)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (No Release Date)

Moon Knight (No Release Date)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (No Release Date)

The Old Man (No Release Date) prevnext

(Photo: Disney, Marvel Entertainment) Untitled Peyton's Places spinoffs (No Release Dates)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (No Release Date)

Platform (No Release Date)

A Real Bug's Life(No Release Date)

Reservation Dogs (No Release Date)

Secret Invasion (No Release Date)

Secrets of the Whales (No Release Date)

She-Hulk (No Release Date)

Shōgun (No Release Date)

Snowfall Season 4 (No Release Date) prevnext