Chris Paul Biopic Coming to Disney+

Disney unveiled a massive slate of upcoming projects on Thursday during the Disney Investor Day. There were several films and TV series that sparked attention, including one about an NBA star. Disney revealed that it is creating a biopic centered on Chris Paul, formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Disney did not announce much about the Paul biopic other than that it exists. The information came during a larger discussion about several upcoming sports projects. The list of unveiled titles included Greek Freak, the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as a film about UCLA coach Keanon Lowe. Paul's story was the final of the announced sports films mentioned during the Disney Investor Day.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"I can confirm that we are developing a biographical film for Disney+ with another NBA superstar, Chris Paul," one of the hosts said during the event. "Whose past includes a deeply-moving story of family, legacy and destiny that helped make him who he is today. As you can tell, I do watch a fair amount of ESPN myself."

While the 10-time All-Star in Paul shined for the Thunder during the 2019-20 season, he will move to a new team prior to the biopic's release. A trade sent him to the Phoenix Suns along with Abel Nader. The Thunder acquired Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2020 first-round pick as part of the blockbuster deal.

While Paul's biopic is more of a mystery after Thursday's high-profile event, Antetokounmpo actually teased his film in October. He put out a call for kids to play him and his brother when they were teenagers in Greece. Antetokounmpo said that those interested would have to resemble him and have some basketball experience.

According to Yahoo Sports, Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis grew up in Greece. The future NBA star caught the attention of basketball coach Spiros Velliniatis at the age of 13. Antetokounmpo continued to hone his skills while living in Greece, but he soon made his way to the United States. The Bucks selected him in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft. Since entering the league, Antetokounmpo has earned All-Star honors four times, MVP honors twice and Defensive Player of the Year once.