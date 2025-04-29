‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer Revealed

After much anticipation, Dexter: Resurrection finally has a premiere date.

Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan in the upcoming revival on Paramount+ with Showtime, premiering this summer.

It was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year that Hall would again be portraying Dexter in a new series, following the limited series Dexter: New Blood in 2021. The star-studded cast also includes original Dexter stars, A-listers, and newcomers. Although it was previously revealed that the series would be coming this soon, a new teaser trailer has announced that Dexter: Resurrection will be premiering on July 11.

According to Deadline, the series will launch with two new episodes via streaming and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. It will then make its on-air debut on Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly. Production on Resurrection, which kicked off in January, continues in New York.

Per the official logline, Dexter: Resurrection “takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.”

L-R: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Jill Marie Lawrence as Constance Kamara and Sharon Hope as Prudence Kamara in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Resurrection also stars Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar, and Peter Dinklage. Guest stars include John Lithgow, Jimmy Smits, Steve Schirripa, Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, and Krysten Ritter. The series comes from showrunner and executive producer Clyde Philips and is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Hall serves as executive producer with Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns, with Marcos Siega serving as producing director.

Dexter: Resurrection is the fourth series in the Dexter franchise. The original series ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. A follow-up, Dexter: New Blood, aired for one season from 2021 to 2022. Prequel Dexter: Original Sin premiered in 2024 and was renewed for Season 2 earlier this month, just two months after the Season 1 finale. The first two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection premiere on July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime.