Uma Thurman Cast in ‘Dexter’ Spinoff ‘Resurrection’

Uma Thurman is joining the Dexter universe. Deadline reports that the Oscar-nominated actress has landed a series regular role opposite Michael C. Hall in Dexter; Resurrection on Paramount+ with Showtime. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, Dexter: Resurrection will be set in the present day, with Hall reprising his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan. The original Dexter series ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime.

Thurman will play former Special Ops officer Charley on Dexter: Resurrection. Now the Head of Security for “mysterious billionaire” Leon Prater, “Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.” Thurman joins David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott as series regulars on Resurrection, who are reprising their roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harry Morgan, and Harrison Morgan, respectively.

Dexter: Resurrection is the latest series in the Dexter franchise. Mini series Dexter: New Blood premiered on Showtime in 2021 and was set 10 years after the events of Dexter’s series finale. Dexter: Original Sin premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime in December and is a prequel series that sees Dexter Morgan thinking back on his youth and how he turned into the serial killer that people love to hate and hate to love. New episodes of Original Sin premiere on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Thurman can most recently be seen in the 2024 drama Oh, Canada. Other recent projects include 2023’s The Kill Room and Red, White, & Royal Blue, and 2022’s Hollywood Stargirl. Dexter: Resurrection will be Thurman’s first TV role since appearing in Showtime’s Super Pumped and Apple TV+’s Suspicion in 2022. Upcoming, she will also be starring in The King of Kings, indie action film Ballerina Overdrive, and The Old Guard 2, just to name a few.

With filming starting soon on Dexter: Resurrection, it’s likely more information will be revealed about the series, including the premiere date, in the near future. It will be exciting to see Uma Thurman on the show and how she will get mixed up with the infamous serial killer. In the meantime, new episodes of Dexter: Original Sin are released on Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime. Dexter and Dexter: New Blood are also available with Paramount+ with Showtime.