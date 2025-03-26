2 More Dead ‘Dexter’ Characters Returning for ‘Resurrection’ Series

Dexter: Resurrection’s cast is continuing to expand, and it’s bringing on two more Dexter characters.

The new Dexter series will be coming this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, and along with Michael C. Hall, the series will be seeing some familiar faces on top of new faces.

Already, Dexter: Resurrection has an impressive lineup of new cast members, including Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and Steve Schirripa, among others. As for the returning, Deadline reports that two actors will be reprising their roles from the original Showtime series, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, and they’re being brought back from the dead in true Dexter fashion.

John Lithgow

First up to return is John Lithgow, reprising his role as Arthur Mitchell, a.k.a. the Trinity Killer. He became the main antagonist in the fourth season and is a serial killer who presents himself as an unassuming church deacon, high school teacher, and family man. Dubbed the “Trinity Killer” by Keith Carradine’s FBI Agent Frank Lundy, Arthur had a recurring pattern of three killings based on traumatic childhood events. He is later killed by Dexter. It was also revealed that Arthur killed Dexter’s wife and left his son Harrison in her blood.

Lithgow won a Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for his role as Arthur, so it’s not so surprising that he’s being brought back, regardless of his death. With his close connection to Dexter and his family, his return will also be an interesting one. Lithgow did appear in sequel series Dexter: New Blood in flashback scenes, so he could return in any way, shape, or form.

Jimmy Smits

Also returning will be Jimmy Smits, reprising his role as Miguel Prado. He was introduced in the third season as one of the main antagonists and was the Assistant District Attorney in Miami. He gets involved with Dexter after his brother is murdered. However, Dexter later strangles him and kills him.

Smits was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2009 but won the Saturn Award for Best Guest Starring Role on Television that same year. It’s also unknown how Smits will return, but it should be interesting to see how it happens and why.

Previously Announced

Lithgow and Smits aren’t the only ones joining Michael C. Hall on Dexter: Resurrection and coming back from the dead. It was announced in January that James Remar will return as Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan. Although he killed himself prior to the first season of Dexter, he appeared throughout all eight seasons, either in flashbacks or as Dexter’s inner monologue.

It can be assumed that Remar will continue to appear in that way for Resurrection, but it seems like anything can happen. David Zayas and Jack Alcott are also returning as Detective Angel Batista and Harrison Morgan, respectively.