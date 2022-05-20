Netflix Series Makes Comeback on Another Streaming Service

✖

Daredevil is making a comeback at Disney+. The streamer is reportedly developing a new series featuring the Marvel superhero, played by Charlie Cox in the hit Netflix series. Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the duo behind the USA Network hit Covert Affairs, are attached to write and executive produce the new Daredevil series, sources told Variety Thursday.

There have been rumors that Disney+ wanted to resurrect the most popular character from the Netflix Marvel shows ever since Netflix's exclusive hold on the characters expired. Marvel finally started using Daredevil-related characters last year, with Cox appearing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Vincent D'Onofrio also played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Corman and Ord are best-known for creating the Piper Perabo-starring Covert Affairs, which ran on USA Network for five seasons from 2010 to 2014. They were the showrunners on The CW's limited series Containment (2016), and the NBC dramas The Enemy Within (2019) and The Brave (2017-2018). Marvel has not formally announced the new Daredevil series.

Although Daredevil is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series debuted on Netflix and only made fleeting references to the MCU. It ran three seasons from 2015 to 2018 before it and all the other Marvel Netflix shows were canceled. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and The Punisher were all removed from Netflix in March, days before they were added to Disney+. The deal the now-defunct Marvel Television unit struck with Netflix included a clause barring Marvel and Disney from using the Netflix characters for two years after the shows were canceled. That is why it wasn't until last year that they began popping up in MCU projects.

Daredevil was created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett. His real name is Matt Murdock, a lawyer who lives in New York's Hell's Kitchen. He is blind, but his other senses are heightened and he uses his power to defend the helpless. The character is also known as the Man Without Fear. The Netflix series was developed by Drew Goddard and also starred Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Hensen as Foggy Nelson.

Disney+ recently released the six-episode series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac in the title role. The next MCU series is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. It debuts on Aug. 17. Marvel is also developing an untitled Halloween special to debut in October and a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special for December. The next theatrical MCU release is Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens on July 8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released earlier this month.