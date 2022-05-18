'She-Hulk' Trailer Drops, and Marvel Fans Have All Kind of Reactions

Marvel recently dropped the trailer for She-Hulk, a new Disney+ series, and fans have had some wide-ranging reactions it the teaser. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) "as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk." The series is set to consist of nine episodes and will bring back a few familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Benedict Wong as Sorcer Supreme Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination. Notably, the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has had a lot of people talking, with some cheering for it, and others not so sure about the comedy. Still, others are having a hard with the CGI elements of the show. "It's not the best CGI, but it's not also the worst," one person tweeted. "It's somewhere between those two mediums. I'm just glad they didn't go with the super bulky She-Hulk they've got out now." Scroll down to read more reactions from Marvel fans.

"Still Tuning It Up" You'll like her when she's angry.



"Still Tuning It Up" You'll like her when she's angry.



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on #DisneyPlus. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Brn2FsBjyz — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 17, 2022 "The plot look interesting and yet in another style than the rest of the series. SitCom, Drama, Comedy? Not sure really the accurate style. But have to be honest the CGI needs A LOT of fixing before release. Hopefully is because they rushed the trailer & are still tuning it up," one person commented.

"Fashion Icon" Tatiana Maslany is gonna be a fashion icon in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law! pic.twitter.com/59Rb4agcBW — Josh ❤️ Moon Knight & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 18, 2022 "Every Marvel show so far exceedingly outperformed their movies in Phase 4 or at least that's what I think. This show will be nothing different, already looks so freaking unique and EPIC!" a fan wrote on YouTube.

"Worried About the CGI" The cgi… pic.twitter.com/9gwcOU8SlA — brendan (@_brendandiego) May 17, 2022 "I'm a little worried about the CGI for her," another YouTube watcher added, "but outside of that it looks like it is going to be an absolute blast of a show. Can't wait!"

"Wonky" Well goes to show how much you actually know about She-Hulk. She broke the fourth wall before Deadpool and has never really been a too serious character. — Matthew Rodkey (@TheDoctorDonna2) May 17, 2022 "Look, I love pretty much everything you guys have put out in the MCU, but the CGI in this looks so wonky," someone offered. "The rest looks great and I'm really looking forward to the show as a whole – I think Tatiana Maslany has it in her to really carry an IP like this (loved her in Orphan Black, 3Below and Perry Mason) – but please, please, PLEASE do something about that CGI."

"Different and Unique" So they went with the runway supermodel look. The '90s cartoon did a better job of giving bulk without going over the top like the recent comics. pic.twitter.com/TYfQxducKJ — RSpires (@_RSpires) May 18, 2022 "This looks so different and unique! Excited for this! and I hope this wasn't the final CGI as it looks unfinished," an excited Marvel fan said.

"Beyond Excited" Can we bully them into fixing it? Like we did with Sonic? — Michael Daw (@michaeldawdaw) May 17, 2022 "I'm so beyond excited for this show. I do find it odd that Hulk and Abomination's CGI looks better than Jennifer's. I hope that they tweak it, but even then, this show looks like a lot of fun," one other YouTube user commented.