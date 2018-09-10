‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released

The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of Netflix‘s Daredevil has finally arrived.

In the clip, the title character seems to shrug off his identity as Matt Murdock as he continues operating as Daredevil. Set in a dark confessional booth, Charlie Cox wears a familiar black outfit as Murdock.

“I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day,” he says, “but I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

Previously, a teaser trailer containing the same footage had been secretly released at the end of Iron Fist season 2. After the credits rolled, the 30-second clip aired featuring Matt Murdock on screen for the first time since The Defenders last fall.

As Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reports, the teaser trailer may have been a bit disappointing to some Daredevil fans, as many have been hoping that the release of Iron Fist season 2 would also tease the launch date for Daredevil‘s third season — but still no date has been announced.

Fans are also hoping that the release date announcement will arrive in October during New York Comic Con, where the cast is set to appear on a panel.

The new season will pick up where Defenders left off with everyone assuming that Murdock died — but at the end of the series, Murdock can be seen being cared for by a group of nuns at an undisclosed location.

Star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin, gushed on Twitter recently about how hard it is for him to keep secrets about season 3.

“Gosh I wish I could tell you about Season 3 of Daredevil. I wish I could tell you about this one time…oops. Not allowed to say,” D’Onofrio wrote.

D’Onofrio is poised for a major comeback in the new episodes after having appeared in only a handful of season two episodes. Fans will remember that Fisk has likely pinned down the identity of Daredevil thanks to his latest run-in with Murdock, and has a huge ax to grind against the person who put him in prison.

