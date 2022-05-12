Disney+ Delays Latest Marvel Title

✖

Disney+ has delayed their latest Marvel title, a new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, which will focus on the making of the streamer's Moon Knight series. According to ComicBook.com, the new episode of the behind-the-scenes show was supposed to premiere on May 11th. However, it has been moved and will now premiere on May 25th.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as the titular Marvel superhero who lives with dissociative identity disorder and has two personalities: Marc Spector and Steven Grant. Spector was chosen by the Egyptian god Khonshu to be his avatar on Earth, which forces him into a life of servitude to the skeletal deity fighting injustice wherever it may be. In addition to Isaac, the series also stars Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Khalid Abdalla, Gaspard Ulliel, Antonia Salib, Fernanda Andrade, Rey Lucas, Sofia Danu, and Saba Mubarak.

In a description of the series, Marvel and Disney+ explain: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab spoke about the character's longevity in the Marvel Cinematic, and streaming, Universe, stating that he feels strongly about Marc and Steven's story continuing. "If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab said. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him."

He continued, "The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision."

Finally, Diad added, "I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff." All episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.