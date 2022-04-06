Disney+ Owns up to Glaring Blunder

✖

Marvel fans were shocked to see a censored version of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three surface on Disney+ late last month, replacing the original version that included two violent scenes. After screenshots of the footage surfaced on social media, Disney admitted this was all a mistake that would be corrected. Before Disney said this was an error, the edits made little sense, considering the many other violent images not tweaked in the series.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter's Ryan Parker that a "software control issue" led to the incorrect file surfacing on Disney+. Another source told Entertainment Weekly the less violent version of the episode was uploaded when they attempted to fix a credit. Disney planned to fix the issue as soon as possible, although the studio has not commented on the situation.

Social media sleuths discovered that two scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's third episode were tampered with. In one scene, Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) shot former Hydra scientist Wilfred Nagel (Olli Haaskivi). The original version showed Nagel's body with blood splattered around his body and his eyes open. The edited version showed the blood removed and his eyes closed.

The second scene showed Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) throwing a pipe at a bad guy. The pipe went straight through the man's shoulder in the original version. However, the edited version showed the pipe bouncing off the man.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier snafu was not the only one discovered in recent weeks. Over the weekend, fans learned that the version of The Punisher Season 2 finale available on Disney+ does not include the "In loving memory of Stan Lee" card at the end. Luke Cage Season 2 also ends without a tribute card to actor Reg E. Cathey. Luke Cage and The Punisher are among the Marvel Television shows made for Netflix now available on Disney+.

Now that Disney+ is home to the Marvel Netflix shows and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the streamer is the one-stop-shop for almost every Marvel television show connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, is the newest MCU series, with episodes surfacing on Wednesdays. Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8, while She-Hulk debuts later this year. The next MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, opens on May 4.