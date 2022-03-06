Spider-Man Movies: Where to Stream All the Wall-Crawler’s Films Online

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in December, and it did a lot for the Spider-Man franchise as a whole. Fans are more interested than ever in watching older content about the web-slinger, but it can be difficult to track those movies down. Here’s an up-to-date guide on streaming all the Spider-Man movies of the last two decades.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made the entire Marvel Comics superhero lineup into household names, Spider-Man has always been the hero who could most easily transcend the panel and make it to the screen. That popularity is a double-edged sword, however, as Marvel has used Spidey’s popularity to bargain over the years. Before it was making the MCU in-house, Marvel licensed the film rights to Spider-Man to Sony Pictures Entertainment in 1999. Sony still holds those rights, but it collaborates with Marvel Studios on movies like No Way Home to cash in on the MCU’s global appeal.

For that reason, Spider-Man movies can be harder to find access to than other superhero movies – especially other Marvel movies. Most of the MCU can be watched all in one place on Disney+, but sadly, none of the Spider-Man movies are there. From Sam Raimi’s trilogy to Tom Holland’s field trip, find whichever Spider-Man movie you’re looking for on the list below.

Spider-Man (2002)

The first live-action Spider-Man movie of the modern era is streaming now on Crackle — a streaming service owned by Sony. Crackle is free, but it shows ads meaning there will be commercial breaks in your screening. This one is also streaming on Hulu + Live TV – the skinny TV bundle tier of the service that starts at $64.99. If you have a regular Hulu subscription, you won’t be able to access this or any other Spider-Man movies there. Otherwise, your only option to skip the ads is to rent or purchase Spider-Man on digital stores including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or the Microsoft Store.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 is one of the few that seems to come as a package deal with its predecessor. it is available on Crackle for free with ads. It is also available to rent or purchase on all the same digital stores as the original.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The third and most underappreciated installment of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is now on Crackle as well, making it a one-stop-shop for this era of the franchise. The digital stores listed above still apply as well – Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and the Microsoft Store.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

If you’re binge-watching these movies, things start to get complicated – and expensive – with the 2012 reboot The Amazing Spider-Man. This one is only available to rent or purchase on digital stores, and is not included in any subscription-based streaming services. If you’re a completionist, you’ll need to choose between Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and the Microsoft Store.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Strangely, the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is available on FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV, so if you have either of those subscriptions you can fire them back up for this one. You can also rent or purchase the movie in all the places listed above.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Now we’re officially getting into the MCU, so remember that if you want to see this Spider-Man’s introduction into the wider franchise, you can stream Captain America: Civil War on Disney+. Otherwise, we can move right on to Homecoming. This one is streaming on the Starz app, or with the Starz add-on to other streaming services like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Sadly, the only other option is to rent or purchase Homecoming on a store like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or the Microsoft Store.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

While the MCU might be the biggest game in town, it’s not the only place to catch Spider-Man these days. The smash-hit animated movie Into the Spider-Verse is available on the digital stores listed above, but is sadly absent from all subscription-based services.

Venom (2018)

Admittedly, the two Venom movies Sony has put out in the last few years don’t have much to do with Spider-Man, but for completionists’ sake, the first one is streaming on Starz. it is also available on digital stores for rental or purchase.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The second MCU Spider-Man movie is streaming on Hulu + Live TV. It is also available to rent or purchase on sites like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or the Microsoft Store.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

We’re catching up with the latest releases here with Venom 2, which premiered just last year. Accordingly, it is only available to rent or purchase, not to stream with a subscription.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Finally, the latest release No Way Home is coming to home video on Tuesday, March 22. It will be available on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV and Google Play starting at $20, but won’t be added to any subscription-based services at first. According to a report by Business Insider, the movie will be added to the Starz subscription library within about six months, but no firm date has been set yet. In the meantime, it is at least possible to do a complete Spider-Man binge-watch at home this month.