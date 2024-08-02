Colin Jost to Host New 'Jeopardy!' Spinoff

Colin Jost's hosting duties continue with the new Jeopardy! spinoff. The Saturday Night Live star has co-anchored the variety show's Weekend Update segment since 2014 with Michael Che and is currently hosting the surfing portion of the 2024 Olympics from Tahiti. Now he is moving on to game shows, as Deadline reports that Jost has landed the hosting gig for Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Announced in May, Pop Culture Jeopardy! will combine the academics of Jeopardy! "with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture." The series marks the long-running franchise's first series to be created exclusively for streaming and will feature teams of three competing rather than three individuals. Jeopardy!'s newest spinoff will see categories such as alternative rock, the Avengers, MMA, Broadway, Gen Z, and even Zendaya.

(Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Colin's sharp wit and intelligence epitomize Pop Culture Jeopardy!," Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement. "He's smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he'll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey."

Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation, Amazon MGM Studios, added, "We're thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! Colin's wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise."

Jost joins a long line of Jeopardy! franchise hosts, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings serving as the most recent hosts for the original series and Celebrity Jeopardy! As of now, a premiere date for Pop Culture Jeopardy! has not been announced. It's also unknown if this new gig will get in the way of SNL, but there doesn't seem to be anything suggesting otherwise, meaning Jost is going to be as busy as ever.

It's going to be exciting to see Colin Jost try his hand at hosting Pop Culture Jeopardy! and it will be something fans do not want to miss. While waiting for more information like a premiere date on Prime Video, Jeopardy! airs weekdays in reruns and will return on Sept. 9 for Season 41. There is much to look forward to in the franchise and Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be coming soon.