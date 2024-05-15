'Jeopardy' Spinoff Focusing on Pop Culture Ordered at Prime Video

Another Jeopardy! series is on the way and this one definitely seems like it's been a long time coming. TVLine reports that Prime Video has ordered Pop Culture Jeopardy! which "combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture." In addition to this being the long-running franchise's first series created for streaming, the format will see teams of three competing rather than three individuals.

Categories will range "from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya," according to the press release. Jeopardy! producer Michael Davies will executive produce, while a host will be chosen later. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is the latest series in the franchise that has been ongoing since 1964, aside from several years where it wasn't airing in the '70s and '80s. With the series focusing on all things music, movies, TV, social media, and much, much more, you won't want to miss out.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series," Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television president of game shows, said in a statement. "With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail-biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind… it's going to be a must-watch for longtime viewers and new fans alike."

As of now, more information on Pop Culture Jeopardy! has been released, including an estimated premiere date. Hopefully details are revealed in the coming months. It's hard to tell if current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings will also host the new series or if someone completely new will come aboard. What is known is that it will surely be an interesting series to watch, especially considering that things are going to be a bit different this time around for Jeopardy! It's possible that if it does well on streaming and the new format, it could be the new normal for future Jeopardy! shows, even if just briefly.

News of Pop Culture Jeopardy! prove that the franchise isn't going anywhere any time soon, and it's still keeping viewers entertained. Though maybe this new one will do a tad better with mess-ups and spoilers, but you never know what could happen on streaming.