Ken Jennings Reacts to 'Jeopardy!' Firing Mayim Bialik

Ken Jennings was "surprised" at Mayim Bialik's firing as his Jeopardy! co-host. After being named the official full-time syndicated host following The Big Bang Theory alum's firing, Jennings opened up to TV Insider about her exit, which came after the actress took a step back from filming the game show in solidarity with the writers' and actors' strikes this past year.

"I was surprised," Jennings told the outlet. "I love working with Mayim, but I can't speak to her decision-making here," he adds. "But [when it comes to] Jeopardy!, I am just a fan of the show and I am always delighted to host it when called upon because I love doing it." When it comes to filling the shoes of the beloved late Alex Trebek, he continued, "And as you say, Alex was the face of the show for a long, long time, and people love that kind of reliability of Jeopardy!, and I would love Jeopardy! to continue to be that for people."

Bialik announced on Dec. 15 that she would no longer be hosting Jeopardy!. "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

The game show was quick to release a statement about Bialik's firing soon after. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!" the statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Jennings and Bialik had been splitting Jeopardy! hosting duties since being named co-hosts in 2022. The two were expected to continue that arrangement for the current 40th season until Bialik's announcement, with Jennings stepping in for Bialik amid her absence from primetime hosting as well as Celebrity Jeopardy!.