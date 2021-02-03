'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Teases What's Coming up for Season 2

✖

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has spoken out about the hit dramedy and is teasing fans with what's coming up for Season 2. The new Netflix series has been making fans blush with its depictions of sex and sexuality, but during a conversation with EW Bailey — who stars as Anthony Bridgerton — joked that "Season 2 will just be all forearms." He then quipped that he'll "draw a little smiley face" somewhere on his arm for fans to gawk at.

Bailey went on to share that he has had some "really lovely conversations" with series creator Chris Van Dusen about where Anthony will be in Season 2, though he was careful to not reveal any details. "I just like to have an idea of what the emotional journey will be. But it all really made sense to me, Anthony, from the get-go." He then joked about what happened when some of his close friends watched the show. "It's funny when some friends watched it, and they're like, 'Oh God, he's really obnoxious and horrible.' And it was a bit of a surprise. I mean, of course, he is."

He went on to say, "Anthony represents something very particular. Because if he was just a rake flaunting around there...it just seemed to me that there was a real opportunity to show something that was a bit more commenting on masculinity. And despair and love and the line between the two. When you get someone to the breaking point, that's really when someone hopefully can come into their life and they can flower."

Bailey then went on to address a "fan-favorite scene" from the second book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, which the series is based on. I've brought my lucky mallet, so I've been working on that," he said with a laugh. "I'm looking forward to getting back on a horse. The prep is started. I'm honing in and starting to think about things and there's been some great conversations, and there'll be some physical stuff to prepare for as well."

Finally, Bailey commented on what fans can look forward to in the next season of Bridgerton, saying, "They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen. We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully next Christmas, maybe further away."