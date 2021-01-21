'Bridgerton' Renewed by Netflix for Season 2

✖

Fans of Netflix's new period drama Bridgerton have some celebrating to do, as it's just been announced that the series has been renewed for a second season. The news was revealed on the Today show by series creator Chris Van Dusen during his interview with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we're all so excited," He said. "I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it and neither can I." [Please Note: Bridgerton Season 1 Spoilers Below]

Van Dusen went on to explain that Season 2 will be focusing on the elder Bridgerton brother, Lord Viscount Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey. "We left him at the end of the season at a bit of a crossroads so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," he explained. Van Dusen also shared that he knows what is going to happen, as he is the one who has been writing it. "I know where we're going, I know we have a bunch of new characters we're going to be introducing," he said. "Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it's going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show."

Regarding whether or not Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will be back, Van Dusen implied that it is always possible. "In my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and will always be a part of the show." Fans who've already completed the show's first season will recall that the season finale ended with a flash-forward, showing Daphne and Simon have welcomed their first child, a son.

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder) through her Shondaland company, and is based on a series of novels by author Julia Quinn. The story is set around the competitive world of Regency-era London's Ton, during the season when debutantes are presented at court. In addition to Bailey, Page, and Dynevor, Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, and Sabrina Bartlett, among many others. The show debuted on Christmas, Dec. 25, and has been a major hit for Netflix.