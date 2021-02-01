Mila Kunis Reveals How Husband Ashton Kutcher Thought 'Bridgerton' Scene Was Part of an Adult Film

✖

Actress Mila Kunis has joined millions of other viewers on the Bridgerton craze train. As the mom of two binged through Season 1, she revealed during a Monday appearance on Hoda & Jenna that the series' steamy love scenes resulted in a hilarious moment with husband Ashton Kutcher, who at first confused the series with an adult film.

Asked by Hoda Kotb if they were among the 82 million people to tune into the Regency-era romance drama, Kutcher admitted that while he has not yet jumped on board, he got a little taste of the series thanks to his wife. The actor said Kunis has been "trying to get me to watch" Bridgerton and coaxed Kunis to open up about "what happened last night." Anyone familiar with the series knows that it has more than just a few love scenes, notably in Episode 5 between Daphne and Simon, and that just so happened to be the very scene a sleep-dazed Kutcher woke up to in the middle of the night.

"Ok. So, I'm on Episode 5; for anyone that has seen it, y'all are aware of what happens in Episode 5," Kunis said. "I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on, I am asleep. Last night I literally stayed up until midnight…[Ashton's] dead asleep. Wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode, and this is TMI for the morning, but he literally just goes, 'Are you watching a porno?'"

Kutcher joked that he was completely thrown off by the scene, truly believing that his wife was watching an adult film "in the middle of the night." The That '70s Show alum said he "didn't know what was going on." He even said the scene briefly had him wondering, '"is there somebody else in the bed?' It was terrifying."

Bridgerton debuted on Netflix as a major success on Christmas Day 2020. Based on the novels of Julia Quinn, the series is set in 1700s England and follows the Bridgerton children, who are vying for marriages to secure their positions in Regency London society. The series has made waves for a number of reasons, among them the steamy scenes that occur in the latter half of Season 1. Opening up about those scenes in January, series star Phoebe Dynevor told the Guardian the cast "would rehearse the sex scenes like stunts." She said the sex scenes were "more intricately choreographed than our dance routines in a way, so I never really felt exposed at all," explaining that she and other members of the cast had to go through intimacy rehearsals to build the chemistry of their characters, and before filming, they would “talk through the scene in detail, and we would decide what story was that the scene was telling.”

While Kutcher may be scared off from watching the series after his abrupt introduction to it, fans of Bridgeton, including Kunis, have plenty to be excited about. The series has been renewed for a second season, which does not yet have a premiere date. Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.