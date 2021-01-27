'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Which NSFW Scene Was the Most Challenging to Film

✖

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor recently revealed which NSFW scene of the series was the most challenging to film — and fans might be blushing a little more! While the partnered up sex scenes certainly proved to be intimidating, Dynevor recently told Glamour that it was actually the masturbation scene that she found most complicated. "That was the hardest scene to shoot. That’s saying something because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot."

"You feel very vulnerable in those scenes," she continued. "We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical." Dynevor then explained, "But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it."

The actress praised intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot for helping her, and the rest of the cast, to be better prepared for filming the more sensitive scenes. "I always get back to the fact that Lizzy was on set for that scene," she said. "If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward."

She adds how she felt "safe in the knowledge" that Talbot was there. "If something went wrong or the director wanted something different he could speak to her first — I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man," she said.

All the challenging work that Dynevor and the other stars of Bridgerton put in definitely paid off, as fans responded with overwhelming love for the series and it has officially been renewed for a second season. During an interview on TODAY Show, series creator Chris Van Dusen shared the news. "We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we're all so excited," he said. "I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it and neither can I." At this time, there is no announced premiere date for Bridgerton Season 2.