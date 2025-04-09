‘Blue Bloods’ and 4 Other Major CBS Shows You Can Stream Free on Pluto TV

Paramount+ may hold a bunch of CBS titles, but Pluto TV is the only place where Blue Bloods and others are streaming for free.

The long-running family cop drama is one of many shows streaming for free on the platform.

Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming service that has thousands of on-demand titles and hundreds of 24/7 live channels dedicated to either specific genres or a specific show. There are always new titles being added to its content library, including a handful of CBS shows that can currently be streamed at no extra cost.

Blue Bloods

Pictured: Will Estes, Vanessa Ray (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

For those still upset that Blue Bloods has ended after 14 seasons, seven seasons are streaming now on Pluto TV. All episodes from Seasons 4 through Season 10 are available, meaning fans can still watch the early days of the Reagan family, be introduced to Jamie’s new partner and future wife, and much, much more. It’s literally the middle of the series, so there is certainly a lot that goes on. Although it’s not the entire series, it might just be enough to cure fans wanting to watch Blue Bloods again but don’t have the means to.

Criminal Minds

Pictured: Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), Shemar Moore (Derek Morgan), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia) (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Just like with Blue Bloods, only seven seasons of Criminal Minds are available to stream for free, but out of 15, it’s certainly better than nothing. Seasons 8 through 14 are free of charge, and even though these episodes are some of the hardest to get through, they are also some of the most entertaining. Whether more seasons will be made available is unknown, but they should be enough to keep people occupied for now.

Hawaii Five-O

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

No, it’s not the reboot. It’s the original Hawaii Five-O that is streaming for free on Pluto TV. The first five seasons of the procedural, which aired for 12 seasons from 1968 to 1980, are available. Even though it’s just five seasons, it is a little bit more manageable since it’s the first five seasons rather than just the middle of the series. So for those who haven’t watched the show yet can do so and maybe even decide to finish off the show elsewhere.

Survivor

(Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Survivor may have 48 seasons, but only two of them are streaming for free. For people who have not yet seen Survivor and want to get a taste of the show before fully diving in can watch Season 25, Survivor: Philippines, and Season 26, Survivor: Caramoan. Both seasons only have 15 episodes, so it’s a pretty easy watch. Plus, it doesn’t seem as scary as 48 seasons, which are all streaming on Paramount+.

S.W.A.T.

Pictured (L-R): Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Photo: Bill Inoshita / © Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Even though S.W.A.T. is ending, the show will live on thanks to streaming. Seasons 4 through 7 are available on Pluto TV. Fans can see how the show handled COVID and see the departures of series stars Lina Esco, Alex Russell, and Kenny Johnson. The first seven seasons are streaming on Netflix, but for those wanting to catch up on just the most recent seasons before the end, Pluto TV might be the best bet.