'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix

S.W.A.T. Season 8 is premiering in just two weeks, and fans can now fully catch up on the series beforehand. Season 7 and what was supposed to be the final season of the CBS procedural has officially hit Netflix. The first five seasons initially dropped on the streamer in spring 2023, followed by Season 6 last fall. While it was unknown when the seventh season would be coming to Netflix, and it's only right that it's added right before Season 8 premieres.

Season 7 was a roller coaster, and not just because it wasn't initially going to happen. CBS renewed the show a seventh and "final" season in May last year just days after canceling it due to an uproar from fans and the cast. Since it was intended to be the final season, some storylines were wrapped up, such as Street and Luca. Fans had to say goodbye to Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson's fan-favorite characters, but now that Season 8 is happening, it's always possible the two could be coming back for guest appearances. At the very least, Russell did return last season after his exit to direct an episode, which very possibly could happen again, especially since Season 8 will have a full 22 episodes.

(Photo: Michael Yarish/2024)

The seventh season only had 13 episodes, which should give fans just enough time to catch up on the series before Season 8 premieres. 20-Squad does look a little different without Street and Luca, but it still has all the heart and action that fans are used to. At the very least, Shemar Moore is still holding down the fort alongside Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Anna Enger Ritch so there's still a lot to look forward to.

As for Season 8, S.W.A.T. has added to the cast, promoting Niko Pepaj to series regular, with Annie Ilonzeh joining in a recurring role. Fans will soon see this new 20-Squad when S.W.A.T. Season 8 premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will then move into the 10 p.m. ET slot on Fridays during midseason once Blue Bloods ends in December. While it will be hard to get used to watching the show at a new time, at least it's coming back. Saved from cancellation once is rare, but saved twice is definitely unheard of. Fans should catch up on S.W.A.T. now on Netflix.