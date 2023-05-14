Pluto TV: Full Channel Guide for Free Movies and Shows
Pluto TV has hundreds of free channels just waiting for you to watch, and we've cataloged them all. From loads of channels that play movies on loop 24/7 to channels programmed to constantly show video game gameplay, to channels that play nostalgic sitcoms or cartoons, there's pretty much something for everyone on Pluto TV.
Game shows, sports, reality TV, news, Spanish language programming and more are also included, completely free. There is obviously a lot to sort through. Continue on to see the full channel guide for all of Pluto TV's channels as of this writing, including the number you can type in the search bar to quickly jump to the channel of your choosing. (You can click here to check out the service for yourself.)
pluto
Movies
051 Pluto TV Spotlight
056 Action
061 Reaction
066 Comedy
071 Drama
076 Fantastic
081 Romance
086 Crime Movies
091 Thrillers
096 Horror
101 Terror
106 Black Cinema
111 Staff Picks
116 Documentaries
119 '00s Replay
121 '90s Throwback
126 '80s Rewind
131 '70s Cinema
136 Paramount Movie Channel
141 Westerns
146 Classic Movies
151 Cult Films
156 Flicks of Fury
161 The Asylum
Entertainment
210 Paramount+ Picks
215 Showtime Selects
220 TV Land Drama
225 More TV Drama
227 Walking Dead Universe
230 Stories by AMC
235 Beverly Hills, 90210
240 Drama Life
245 Heartland
250 Baywatch
255 Degrassi
257 Movie Favorites – Lifetime
258 Hallmark Movies & More
260 Love Stories
265 Suspense
270 Star Trek
271 More Star Trek
275 Scifi
280 Stargate
290 British Drama
300 BET on Pluto TV
305 BET Her on Pluto TV
310 Bounce XL
312 The Trio
315 Shades of Black
320 CMT on Pluto TV
325 Logo on Pluto TV
330 K-Content by CJ ENM
335 Mixible
340 Awesomeness TV
News + Opinion
390 Pluto TV News
395 CBS News
400 CBS News New York
405 CBS News Los Angeles
415 CNN RePlay
420 NBC News Now
422 TODAY All Day
423 60 Minutes
425 WeatherNation
430 Sky News
435 Bloomberg Television
440 Cheddar News
450 Scripps News
460 Newsmax
465 Blaze Live
470 American Voice
475 OAN Plus
480 The First
485 TYT Network
490 Yahoo! Finance
Crime
540 Crime/Drama
549 Blue Bloods
550 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
551 CSI: Miami
552 CSI: NY
590 True Crime
595 48 Hours
598 Dateline 24/7
600 Cops
605 Forensic Files
610 Forensic Files
615 The New Detectives
620 Unsolved Mysteries
625 Crime 360
655 Midsomer Murders
660 BritBox Mysteries
675 Court TV
Reality
780 Reality
790 Bar Rescue
795 Ink Master
800 Skills + Thrills
805 Spike on Pluto TV
810 Spike Outdoors
815 Backcountry
820 Paranormal
825 Cars
827 Top Gear
835 Dog the Bounty Hunter
837 Cheaters
840 All Reality by WE tv
845 Love & Hip Hop
850 VH1 Hip Hop Family
855 VH1 I Love Reality
860 Black Ink Crew
865 Jersey Shore
870 MTV on Pluto TV
875 MTV Dating
885 Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders
890 Celebrity
905 Teen Mom
910 Weddings
920 Competition
925 The Amazing Race
930 Survivor
935 The Challenge
940 Fear Factor
945 Lives
955 Rescue 911
Game Shows
1005 Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek
1010 Wheel of Fortune
1015 Game Shows
1020 Let's Make a Deal
1025 The Price is Right
1030 Buzzr
1035 Deal or No Deal
1040 Game Show Central
Daytime TV
1090 The Drew Barrymore Show
1093 The Rachael Ray Show
1105 Dr. Phil
1110 Nosey
1112 Confess by Nosey
1115 Judge Nosey
1120 The Judge Judy Channel
1125 Hot Bench
1130 Soaps
1135 QVC
1136 HSN
Comedy
1180 Funny AF
1185 TV Land Sitcoms
1190 More TV Sitcoms
1192 Sitcom Legends
1195 Slightly Off by IFC
1200 Black Throwbacks
1205 Kevin Hart's LOL! Network
1210 Comedy Central on Pluto TV
1215 Comedy Central Animation
1220 Stand Up
1225 British Comedy
1230 Tosh.0
1235 Wild 'N Out
1240 Mystery Science Theater 3000
1245 RiffTrax
1250 Pranks
1255 Always Funny Videos
1260 FailArmy
Classic TV
1310 Classic TV Comedy
1315 Classic TV Families
1320 Black Classics
1323 I Love Lucy
1325 Family Ties
1330 Happy Days
1335 Three's Company
1340 The Love Boat
1345 The Andy Griffith Show
1350 The Addams Family
1353 The Dick Van Dyke Show
1355 The Beverly Hillbillies
1360 Johnny Carson TV
1365 The Carol Burnett Show
1367 The Ed Sullivan Show
1370 Classic TV Drama
1372 Classic TV Crime Drama
1375 Matlock
1380 Mission: Impossible
1385 Perry Mason
1390 Western TV
1395 Gunsmoke
1397 Rawhide
1400 Wanted: Dead Alive
1405 The Rifleman
1410 Doctor Who Classic
1415 Dark Shadows
1420 Shout Factory TV
1425 Classic Toons
Home
1475 This Old House
1480 Home
1295 Tiny House Nation
1500 BBC Home & Garden
1505 Antique Roadshow
1510 Antiques Road Trip
1515 Home.Made.Nation
1530 Dabl
1535 The Design Network
Food
1620 America's Test Kitchen
1625 Food TV
1630 Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen
1635 Iron Chef
1645 BBC Food
1650 Julia Child
Lifestyle + Culture
1725 The Bob Ross Channel
1760 Smithsonian Channel Selects
1775 History
1790 Military
1805 Science
1820 Voyager Documentaries
1835 Travel
1865 Animals
1880 The Pet Collection
1885 Dogs 24/7
1890 Cats 24/7
1895 Faith TV
1940 TBN
1950 Naturescape
Sports
2030 CBS Sports HQ
2050 Fox Sports
2070 NFL Channel
2090 MLB
2130 PGA Tour
2140 Golazo Network
2150 PBR Ride Pass
2155 Sports
2160 Fight
2170 Bellator MMA
2173 PFL
2180 Impact! Wrestling
2185 Glory Kickboxing
2190 beIN SPORTS XTRA
2200 Mav TV Select
2205 Waypoint TV
2215 World Poker Tour
2220 Poker GO
Gaming + Anime
2280 Gamer
2290 IGN
2300 MinecrafTV
2305 Gameplay: Roblox
2310 Gameplay: Fortnite
2315 Gameplay: Sports
2320 Gameplay: Call of Duty
2360 Anime All Day
2375 One Piece
2380 Naruto
2385 Yu-Gi-Oh!
2390 Lupin the 3rd
2430 TokuSHOUTsu
Music
2480 Live Music Replay
2485 Vevo '70s
2490 Vevo '80s
2495 Vevo '80s
2500 Vevo 2K
2505 CMT Equal Play
2515 Vevo Country
2520 Yo! MTV
2525 Vevo True School Hip-Hop
2530 Vevo R&B
2535 Vevo Retro Rock
2545 Vevo Pop
2550 MTV Spankin' New
2555 MTV Biggest Pop
2560 MTV Block Party
2570 Classica
2575 Vevo Latino
2580 Vevo Reggaeton & Trap
En Español
2650 Cine Premiere
2655 Séptimo arte
2660 Pelis y Popcorn
2665 Cine Adrenalina
2670 Cine Terror
2675 Cine ¡¡jaja!!
2680 Cine XOXO
2705 Telemundo telenovelas classicas
2715 Amantes del romance
2720 Corazon turco
2725 Badass novelas
2760 CSI en español
2761 CSI: Miami en español
2762 CSI: NY en español
2765 Crímenes imperfectos
2770 Misterios sin resolver
2775 Investiga
2830 Emergencia 911
2835 Mi obsessión favorita
2840 Acapulco Shore
2845 MTV en español
2850 Sony Canal Escape Perfecto
2855 Spike ¡extremo!
2860 Top Gear en español
2880 The Walking Dead en español
2881 AMC en español
2885 Viaje a las estrellas
2890 Series Con Ñ
2895 Entre nosotras
2905 EstrellaTV
2925 Casos de la Dra. Polo
2930 Nosey escándalos
2935 Comedias
2940 Comedy Central en español
2960 Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen en español
2965 Foodies
2995 Paranormal
3000 mundo viajero
3005 Mundo geek
3030 Estrella news
3035 Euronews
3040 Telefe noticias
3060 beIN SPORTS XTRA en español
3070 Lucha Libre AAA
3075 Naruto en español
3080 Yu-Gi-Oh! en español
Kids
3130 Nick Jr. on Pluto TV
3135 Nick jr. en español
3140 Nick Jr. Dora TV
3145 Little Stars Universe
3150 Little Baby Bum
3155 Bebecito Bum y sus Amigos
3170 Baby Stark TV
3175 Nick on Pluto TV
3180 Nick en español
3185 Nickelodeon: Totally Turtles (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
3190 Kids Movie Club
3195 Rainbow Squad
3200 Team Spirit
3205 Kartoon Channel
3210 Find Out Why
3215 Lego Kids TV
3220 pocket.watch
3225 Ryan and Friends
3230 Transformers TV
3235 Forever Kids
3240 No Parents Allowed
3245 Grande-ish
3300 Garfield and Friends
Local News
3355 CBS News Baltimore
3360 CBS News Bay Area
3365 CBS News Boston
3380 CBS News Chicago
3385 CBS News Colorado
3395 CBS News DFW
3400 CBS News Los Angeles
3405 CBS News Miami
3410 CBS News Minnesota
3415 CBS News New York
3420 News 12 New York
3430 CBS News Philadelphia
3435 CBS News Pittsburgh
3440 CBS News Sacramento