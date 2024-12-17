‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Devastated Over Show Ending (and So Are We)

After 14 seasons, Blue Bloods officially came to an end on Dec. 13, and fans are heartbroken (as are we). Although it’s been known for over a year that the CBS procedural would be ending, it didn’t actually hit until the final episode aired. Plenty of fans took to X to share their thoughts on the long-running series taking its final bow, and many are still trying to process it.

“Just watched [Blue Bloods Finale] and miss it already,” one user said. “Bravo and thanks for the great 14-year run.” Blue Bloods capped out at a whopping 293 episodes, and even though it didn’t get to 300 episodes, it’s still pretty impressive, especially since it remained a favorite among many fans. “I can’t believe they canceled [Blue Bloods]! Literally one of my fav shows for years,” another fan wrote. “I’m so sad to see it go, but what a great ending.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: CBS

“It doesn’t seem real,” one fan expressed. “I can’t bring myself to watch it again, yet I’ve cried a lot since Friday.” Meanwhile, one fan wondered, “How can a television network cancel the finest program on American television with the premier cast ensemble?”

It’s still hard to come to terms with Blue Bloods’ end, even though filming wrapped over the summer. Much of the cast expressed their thoughts about not wanting the series to wrap, including Tom Selleck, who remained pretty vocal about the situation. Fans, meanwhile, had made petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the series. Unfortunately, now that the final episode has aired, it’s unlikely that will happen, but the finale still made lots of fans feel lots of things.

Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS

“[Blue Bloods] finale was amazing,” one fan shared. “Great way to end the series. I am going really miss the show. Need more dinner scenes.” Another said, “truly upset we had our final episode of [Blue Bloods]. What an emotional roller coaster of a finale, and it’s sad we won’t see what the future holds for the family. CBS really made a big mistake deciding on ending the series.”

At the very least, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+, so it will be like the Reagans are still around. There just won’t be any more new episodes. Plus, there have been rumored discussions of potential spinoffs or TV movies, so it’s quite possible that the Blue Bloods universe will continue on in the future.