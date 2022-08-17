Bella Poarch and Valkyrae Compete on Game Show's Season Premiere

Online personalities love to collab, and two of the internet's favorite stars teamed up to appear on a hit game show. Both Bella Poarch and Valkyrae appeared as contestants on Name Your Price's Season 2 premiere, alongside fellow contestant Hasan Pike (HasanAbi) and co-hosts AustinShow, Will Neff and JustaMinx. For those out of the know, Poarch is a pop singer with a huge following on TikTok. She boasts 91.2 million followers on the platform, and even holds the record for the most liked TikTok of all time. Valkyrae is huge in the streaming space, with 3.71 million YouTube subscribers.

Both the streamer and the "Build a B—" singer donned '70s style fashion for their appearance on Name Your Price, which is set up like a vintage game show. Without spoiling anything, the pair did very well competition-wise, with both in the running to win at the end. The duo and Piker's appearance marked an especially momentous episode for the show, being as all the contestants were in person, as opposed to Season 1's guests being remote.

All these factors and more turned the episode into a very successful episode of Name Your Price. Based on publicly available viewing stats, around half-a-million viewers have currently watched the episode between AustinShow and G4 TV's Twitch and YouTube channels. (This doesn't account for viewers tuning in on G4's linear outlets.)

This episode also served as a lead-in for a G4's latest show, Hey, Donna. Hey, Donna is a call-in advice show starring Neff as a middle-aged woman named Donna who gives life advice to real callers. For the season premiere, not only was Neff pulling double-duty but Piker and JustaMinx did, as well. Piker was the premiere's special guest, and JustaMinx filled in for official co-host QTCinderella, who fell ill before the broadcast. Hey, Donna's launch seemed successful, as well, with around 200,000 viewers being registered in public viewing data.

BELLA FUCKING POARCH OPENING SEASON 2 OF NAME YOUR PRICE WITH EXACTLY RIGHT GUESS WOOOO pic.twitter.com/BjnGcHhDgw — Nieph ³⁰ 🎗️ (@subscribe2dteam) August 11, 2022

Name Your Price Season 2 continues on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET via Twitch and YouTube. The contestants will be prominent streamers xQc, Cyr and adept. Hey, Donna will once again air a new episode afterward.

In the meantime, Name Your Price Season 1 is streaming on YouTube. You can also still catch reruns as they air on G4's cable channel and livestreaming channels like G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel.