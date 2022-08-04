AustinShow Reveals Medical Condition That Causes His 'Raspy' Voice

AustinShow is known as a Twitch streamer and the host of multiple talk and dating shows, but the entertainment personality has sparked plenty of chatter online over something else entirely – his voice. Fans of the streamer, real name Rajj Patel Austin, are more than just a little familiar with his iconic raspy voice, though they may not know the reason behind it – a medical condition that AustinShow has been suffering from.

Amid ongoing chatter about his vocals, AustinShow cleared the air, revealing in a recent Twitter thread that his unique voice is the result of a vocal polyp. In a July 26 tweet, the streamer revealed, "if you're wondering why I have a raspy voice it's because I have a vocal polyp." He went on to explain that the "polyp is benign" and he runs "the risk of getting a second polyp on the other vocal chord." According to AustinShow, the vocal polyp causes him to "lose my voice easier and not have as much control."

So if you’re wondering why I have a raspy voice it’s because I have a vocal polyp. If I want my voice to go back to normal I’d have to get it surgically repaired. This scares me and I’m not sure… should I leave the rasp or get it fixed?? — Austin Show (@MrAustinShow) July 27, 2022

According to the Cleveland Clinic, vocal cord lesions are benign growths that can include nodules, polyps and cysts and can cause hoarseness and lead to vocal trauma or overuse. Vocal cord polyps can occur on either one or both vocal cord and are typically larger than nodules. They can be caused by overuse or misuse of the voice, as well as "single episode of vocal abuse (such as yelling at a sports event). Cleveland Clinic notes that treatment for vocal cord lesions varies and can include "conservative behavioral, medical, and dietary treatments to more invasive treatments like surgery," the latter of which AustinShow said he would need.

"If I want my voice to go back to normal I'd have to get it surgically repaired. This scares me and I'm not sure... should I leave the rasp or get it fixed??" he tweeted, adding that he "got diagnosed with this about a year ago & was told I could get it repaired at my leisure ... I'll go get another check up to see what they say."

After AustinShow shared his diagnosis, many fans were eager to reach out with support, with one person encouraging, "at the end of the day the choice is whatever you need to feel like yourself. You'll sound great either way!" Another person wrote, "if it's not a health risk i say do what makes you most comfortable." Responding to the outpouring of support, AustinShow tweeted, "Thank you for your help and feedback everyone!"