Bella Poarch Suffers Embarrassing Fail on Live TV

Bella Poarch is extremely beloved and popular on TikTok and YouTube, but that doesn't been she's immune to slipping up on live television. Poarch, 25, appeared on the Aug. 11 episode of G4's Name Your Price, just one day before her new EP, Dolls, was released. The game show's premise involves contestants (typically popular internet personalities) guessing the prices of various peculiar items. However, to mix things up, one segment in Poarch's episode (the Season 2 premiere) involved guessing what objects were, based on up-close images. Poarch messed up during this round, and the outcome was hilarious.

One round of guessing saw fellow contestant Hasan Piker chime in first. He wrongly guessed "Play-Doh" from the multiple-choice options. Immediately after Piker was informed he was wrong, Poarch buzzed in. She then proceeded to guess "Play-Doh," the answer that was just ruled out. Laughter then erupted in the G4 studio as Poarch immediately realized she messed up.

Piker then lobbied for her to get a second guess, and host AustinShow agreed. The "Build a B—" singer, who has more than 91 million TikTok followers, then guessed "Sea Creature," the correct answer. The full image revealed that, as opposed to Play-Doh, it was a strange-looking aquatic creature that AustinShow described as a "sea penis."

More than 99,000 people have re-watched the funny moment on TikTok, in addition to the 500,000 or so who've watched the episode via AustinShow's and G4 TV's Twitch and YouTube channels. And while that was a momentary setback for Poarch, she ended up walking away victorious when the Name Your Price episode was said and done.

Aside from her game show appearance, Poarch just dropped the Dolls EP, which features songs including "Build a B—," "Dolls" and the Sub Urban collaboration "INFERNO." It also features "Living Hell," a very personal track that the Filipino-American pop star revealed was inspired by her abusive childhood.

As for Name Your Price, Season 2 is still going, with new episodes airing Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET via AustinShow's Twitch channel and G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. The chaotic series' past episodes are streaming on YouTube. You can also still catch reruns as they air on G4's cable channel and livestreaming hubs like G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel.