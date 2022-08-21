JustaMinx 'Proposes' to Bella Poarch Live on Stream

JustaMinx got down on one knee for Bella Poarch, but the proposal did not exactly go as planned! The viral moment went down while Poarch, the "Dolls" singer with more than 91 million TikTok followers, was appearing on the Aug. 11 episode of Name Your Price. Minx is one of the G4 game show's main personalities, acting as an item presenter alongside hosts AustinShow and Will Neff.

As the contestants compete in various guessing games, Minx often pops up to cause chaos, and the installment, the Season 2 premiere, was no different. During one price-estimation segment, Poarch and fellow guests Hasan Piker and Valkyrae were shown a "vampire protection kit." During the presentation, Minx kept trying to attack the on-stage talent like she was a vampire. At one point, the Irish Twitch streamer popped to propose to the "Build a B—" singer.

Poarch was laughing and in shock, but before she could answer, Neff chased Minx off the set using the vampire kit while yelling "The power of Christ compels you!" You can watch a clip of the moment above.

While this was more of a bit than a real declaration of love, it was still a hit with Name Your Price viewers. TikTok users have watched the clip more than 92,000 times. The full episode itself was watched by around 500,000 viewers between AustinShow's and G4 TV's Twitch and YouTube channels (and not accounting for viewers tuning in on G4's linear outlets).

Name Your Price Season 2 airs Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET via AustinShow's Twitch channel and G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. In the meantime, Name Your Price's past episodes are streaming on YouTube. You can also still catch reruns as they air on G4's cable channel and livestreaming hubs like G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel.