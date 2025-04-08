3 Best TV Shows Peacock Just Added for April 2025

Peacock has something for every TV fan this spring!

From hot new series to beloved favorites, here are the three best shows to stream on Peacock in April 2025.

1. Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime is making the leap to Peacock for its fifth season, premiering on April 17.

Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Det. Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, working to dismantle dangerous criminal enterprises with the help of his team at the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau. Aiding Stabler in his quest for justice is Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger).

Season 5 dives into cross-border smuggling, domestic terrorism, and a vengeful crime family, Peacock teases, as Stabler is pushed “to risk everything to protect the vulnerable and seek justice.”

2. The Valley

The drama continues on the highly-anticipated second season of The Valley, which will drop on Peacock the day after it debuts on Bravo on April 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the divorce drama go down between Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as Jesse and Michelle Lally’s separation grows even more contentious. Season 2 also features an up-close look at Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick’s engagement as Vanderpump Rules alums like Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz drop in for cameo appearances.

3. Three’s Company

In the mood for an old favorite? Take a walk down memory lane with Three’s Company, which became available to stream on Peacock on March 31.

Laugh it up with Janet (Joyce DeWitt), Chrissy (Suzanne Somers), and Jack (John Ritter) as all eight seasons of the 1970s sitcom are available for a retro binge-watch now.