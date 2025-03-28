Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2025

Those April showers are about to bring a lot more than just flowers, with hundreds of new titles arriving to streaming next month.
With the final days of March in full swing, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock –have released their complete lists of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in April 2025.
April will be a month of highly-anticipated returns for hit streaming shows. Next month, Netflix will debut new seasons of both Black Mirror and You, the latter of which will be back for its fifth and final season. Meanwhile, over at Max, subscribers will finally be able to tune into the long-awaited The Last of Us Season 2, bringing back Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The Disney+ streaming library will be stocked with titles including Andor Season 2 and Doctor Who Season 2, while Hulu will drop the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, its Elisabeth Moss-starring adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in March 2025. (Note: Prime Video has not released its April list of content. This story will be updated when Prime’s list releases).
April 1
NETFLIX
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
MAX
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn
HULU
Arrival (2016)
Arrival En Espanol (2016)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
Black Swan (2010)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Concussion (2015)
Concussion En Espanol (2015)
Copycat (1995)
Enough Said (2013)
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)
Gifted (2017)
The Good Thief (2003)
Gone Girl (2014)
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
The History of the World Part I (1981)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Interstellar (2014)
Interstellar En Espanol (2014)
Jumanji (1995)
Jumanji En Espanol (1995)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol (1986)
The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol (1989)
Little Man (2006)
Little Man En Espanol (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Made in America (1993)
Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Oddity (2024)
Red Sparrow (2018)
The Revenant (2015)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Sexy Beast (2001)
Shark Tale (2004)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
Superbad (2007)
Superbad En Espanol (2007)
Tombstone (1993)
True Story (2015)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
Wall Street (1987)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
War of the Worlds (2005) (2005)
Widows (2018)
Wild (2014)
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol (2013)
Year One (2009)
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010)
PEACOCK
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
April 2
NETFLIX
Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)
HULU
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B
PEACOCK
Aftermath
Americano
Astro Boy
Begin Again
Dog Days
Exposed
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
Last Chance Harvey
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Miral
Misconduct
Nowhere Boy
The One I Love
Pulse
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 3
NETFLIX
Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
HULU
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series
April 4
NETFLIX
Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Y2K (A24)
DISNEY+
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
HULU
FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series
Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Classified (2024)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Rushmore (1999)
PEACOCK
Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 5
MAX
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
HULU
American Monster: Complete Season 3
Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2
I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2
The World According to Allee Willis (2024)
PEACOCK
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 6
MAX
Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
HULU
Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving
April 7
NETFLIX
Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
2073
Barney’s World, Season 1C
DISNEY+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes
Not Just a Goof – Premiere
PEACOCK
Beast
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
April 8
NETFLIX
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Penultimate Episode at 6pm PT
HULU
The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere
Small Things Like These (2024)
PEACOCK
The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
April 9
NETFLIX
The Addams Family
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Hating Game
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
DISNEY+
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)
HULU
Angels & Demons (2009)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
PEACOCK
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Soloman Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 10
NETFLIX
Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
HULU
Court Cam: Complete Season 7
Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1
Ca$h (2010)
Hesher (2010)
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (2024)
Red Dog (2011)
So Undercover (2012)
Spun (2002)
April 11
NETFLIX
The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Abyss 4K
Pets – Premiere
HULU
Got to Get Out: Series Premiere
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
Magpie (2024)
PEACOCK
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
APPLE TV+
Your Friends and Neighbors
April 12
NETFLIX
Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Premiere
HULU
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5
MythBusters: Complete Season 5
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4
PEACOCK
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 13
NETFLIX
Life or Something Like It
MAX
The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
The Americas – Finale (NBC)
Halloween Ends
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)
April 15
NETFLIX
The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Young Sheldon: Season 7
MAX
Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season Finale at 6pm PT
HULU
Lake George (2024)
PEACOCK
Mother!
April 16
NETFLIX
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
Fist Fight
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)
SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)
HULU
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2
Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3
PEACOCK
Oppenheimer
The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
APPLE TV+
Government Cheese
April 17
NETFLIX
Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
HULU
The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere
Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Martin Short: Complete Season 1
The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead (2024)
PEACOCK
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
April 18
NETFLIX
iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
DISNEY+
Light & Magic (Season 2) – Premiere
HULU
The Order (2024)
PEACOCK
Skin Trade
APPLE TV+
Jane Season 3
April 19
NETFLIX
Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 2
HULU
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4
Disappeared: Complete Season 6
Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3
Moonshiners: Complete Season 13
PEACOCK
A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
WrestleMania 41 – Night 1
April 20
MAX
The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Journey To You
WrestleMania 41 – Night 2
April 21
NETFLIX
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
DISNEY+
Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)
HULU
Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series
No Hard Feelings (2023)
No Hard Feelings En Espanol (2023)
April 22
MAX
Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)
DISNEY+
ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)
Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
Sea Lions of the Galapagos – Premiere
Guardians of the Galapagos – Premiere
HULU
In a Violent Nature (2024)
April 23
NETFLIX
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
UnBroken
April 24
NETFLIX
A Dog’s Way Home
You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Life of the Party
HULU
Airline Wars: Complete Season 1
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1
Tiny House World: Complete Season 1
Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
April 25
NETFLIX
Havoc — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Babygirl (A24)
DISNEY+
Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
HULU
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere
Azrael (2024)
April 26
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 3
HULU
Chopped: Complete Season 60
Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
April 28
NETFLIX
Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
April 29
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
HULU
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)
PEACOCK
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
April 30
NETFLIX
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
PEACOCK
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
APPLE TV+
Carême