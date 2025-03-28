Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2025

Those April showers are about to bring a lot more than just flowers, with hundreds of new titles arriving to streaming next month.

With the final days of March in full swing, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock –have released their complete lists of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in April 2025.

April will be a month of highly-anticipated returns for hit streaming shows. Next month, Netflix will debut new seasons of both Black Mirror and You, the latter of which will be back for its fifth and final season. Meanwhile, over at Max, subscribers will finally be able to tune into the long-awaited The Last of Us Season 2, bringing back Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The Disney+ streaming library will be stocked with titles including Andor Season 2 and Doctor Who Season 2, while Hulu will drop the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, its Elisabeth Moss-starring adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in March 2025. (Note: Prime Video has not released its April list of content. This story will be updated when Prime’s list releases).

April 1

NETFLIX

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

MAX

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star (1952)

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn

HULU

Arrival (2016)

Arrival En Espanol (2016)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

Black Swan (2010)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Concussion (2015)

Concussion En Espanol (2015)

Copycat (1995)

Enough Said (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)

Gifted (2017)

The Good Thief (2003)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

The History of the World Part I (1981)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar En Espanol (2014)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji En Espanol (1995)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol (1989)

Little Man (2006)

Little Man En Espanol (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Made in America (1993)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Oddity (2024)

Red Sparrow (2018)

The Revenant (2015)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Sexy Beast (2001)

Shark Tale (2004)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Superbad En Espanol (2007)

Tombstone (1993)

True Story (2015)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

Wall Street (1987)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

War of the Worlds (2005) (2005)

Widows (2018)

Wild (2014)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol (2013)

Year One (2009)

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

PEACOCK

Age of Adeline

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It*

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

April 2

NETFLIX

Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)

Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)

HULU

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B

PEACOCK

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 3

NETFLIX

Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)

HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

HULU

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series

April 4

NETFLIX

Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Y2K (A24)

DISNEY+

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

HULU

FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series

Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Classified (2024)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Rushmore (1999)

PEACOCK

Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 5

MAX

HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)

HULU

American Monster: Complete Season 3

Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2

I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2

The World According to Allee Willis (2024)

PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 6

MAX

Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

HULU

Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PEACOCK

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving

April 7

NETFLIX

Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

2073

Barney’s World, Season 1C

DISNEY+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

Not Just a Goof – Premiere

PEACOCK

Beast

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

April 8

NETFLIX

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Penultimate Episode at 6pm PT

HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere

Small Things Like These (2024)

PEACOCK

The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

April 9

NETFLIX

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)

HULU

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

PEACOCK

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 10

NETFLIX

Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)

Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)

HULU

Court Cam: Complete Season 7

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1

Ca$h (2010)

Hesher (2010)

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (2024)

Red Dog (2011)

So Undercover (2012)

Spun (2002)

April 11

NETFLIX

The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

The Abyss 4K

Pets – Premiere

HULU

Got to Get Out: Series Premiere

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

Magpie (2024)

PEACOCK

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)

APPLE TV+

Your Friends and Neighbors

April 12

NETFLIX

Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Premiere

HULU

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5

MythBusters: Complete Season 5

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4

PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 13

NETFLIX

Life or Something Like It

MAX

The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

The Americas – Finale (NBC)

Halloween Ends

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)

April 15

NETFLIX

The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Young Sheldon: Season 7

MAX

Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season Finale at 6pm PT

HULU

Lake George (2024)

PEACOCK

Mother!

April 16

NETFLIX

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)

Fist Fight

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)

HULU

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2

Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3

PEACOCK

Oppenheimer

The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

APPLE TV+

Government Cheese

April 17

NETFLIX

Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)

Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)

HULU

The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere

Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Martin Short: Complete Season 1

The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead (2024)

PEACOCK

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3

April 18

NETFLIX

iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

DISNEY+

Light & Magic (Season 2) – Premiere

HULU

The Order (2024)

PEACOCK

Skin Trade

APPLE TV+

Jane Season 3

April 19

NETFLIX

Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)

Sal Vulcano: Terrified

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 2

HULU

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4

Disappeared: Complete Season 6

Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3

Moonshiners: Complete Season 13

PEACOCK

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

WrestleMania 41 – Night 1

April 20

MAX

The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Journey To You

WrestleMania 41 – Night 2

April 21

NETFLIX

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

DISNEY+

Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)

HULU

Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series

No Hard Feelings (2023)

No Hard Feelings En Espanol (2023)

April 22

MAX

Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)

Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)

DISNEY+

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)

Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Sea Lions of the Galapagos – Premiere

Guardians of the Galapagos – Premiere

HULU

In a Violent Nature (2024)

April 23

NETFLIX

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

UnBroken

April 24

NETFLIX

A Dog’s Way Home

You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Life of the Party

HULU

Airline Wars: Complete Season 1

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1

Tiny House World: Complete Season 1

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

April 25

NETFLIX

Havoc — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Babygirl (A24)

DISNEY+

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

HULU

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere

Azrael (2024)

April 26

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 3

HULU

Chopped: Complete Season 60

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9

House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

April 28

NETFLIX

Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

April 29

MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

HULU

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)

PEACOCK

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

April 30

NETFLIX

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)

Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)

Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

PEACOCK

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

APPLE TV+

Carême