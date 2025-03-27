Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2025

Peacock has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers.
The NBCUniversal streamer just released its monthly newsletter, revealing every movie, TV show, and special set to be added to its lineup in April 2025.
Next month will be a big one for TV shows. Along with the season finales of beloved titles like The Hunting Party, The Americas, and St. Denis Medical, Peacock will bring subscribers new episodes of several hit shows. The Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to return for Season 5 on April 17, with Peacock also set to stream the reunion specials of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Southern Charm Season 10, and more.
On the movie front, Peacock will add hits like Bad Boys, How to Train Your Dragon, Creed III, Happy Gilmore, Oppenheimer, Gangs of New York, and more.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
April 1
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
April 2
Aftermath
Americano
Astro Boy
Begin Again
Dog Days
Exposed
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
Last Chance Harvey
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Miral
Misconduct
Nowhere Boy
The One I Love
Pulse
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 4
Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 5
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 6
Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving
April 7
Beast
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
April 8
The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
April 9
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Soloman Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 11
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
April 12
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 13
The Americas – Finale (NBC)
Halloween Ends
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)
April 15
Mother!
April 16
Oppenheimer
The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 17
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
April 18
Skin Trade
April 19
A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
WrestleMania 41 – Night 1
April 20
Journey To You
WrestleMania 41 – Night 2
April 28
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
April 29
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
April 30
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)