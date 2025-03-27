Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2025

Peacock has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers.

The NBCUniversal streamer just released its monthly newsletter, revealing every movie, TV show, and special set to be added to its lineup in April 2025.

Next month will be a big one for TV shows. Along with the season finales of beloved titles like The Hunting Party, The Americas, and St. Denis Medical, Peacock will bring subscribers new episodes of several hit shows. The Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to return for Season 5 on April 17, with Peacock also set to stream the reunion specials of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Southern Charm Season 10, and more.

On the movie front, Peacock will add hits like Bad Boys, How to Train Your Dragon, Creed III, Happy Gilmore, Oppenheimer, Gangs of New York, and more.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

April 1

Age of Adeline

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It*

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

April 2

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 4

Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 5

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 6

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving

April 7

Beast

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

April 8

The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

April 9

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 11

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)

April 12

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 13

The Americas – Finale (NBC)

Halloween Ends

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)

April 15

Mother!

April 16

Oppenheimer

The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 17

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3

April 18

Skin Trade

April 19

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

WrestleMania 41 – Night 1

April 20

Journey To You

WrestleMania 41 – Night 2

April 28

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

April 29

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

April 30

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)