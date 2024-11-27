‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Joining ‘The Valley’ Season 2 Amid Reboot News

Vanderpump Rules may be undergoing a complete casting reboot for its upcoming 12th season, but some of its OG stars will continue to appear on Bravo. Deadline reports that Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Tom Schwartz will make appearances on The Valley Season 2.

The Valley, which premiered in March 2024, follows Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute after their exits from the flagship show. The Valley‘s Season 2 filming was completed before the Vanderpump Rules recasting news broke on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and it’s unclear how much Kent, Shay, Davies and Schwartz will feature.

Following news of the Vanderpump Rules re-casting, Kent and Shay took to Instagram with lengthy tributes to their time on the show. “I have such mixed feelings right now,” Kent wrote, in part. “It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life. I’m unbelievably grateful for every moment. I’m unbelievably grateful for Bravo, for NBCU, for our crew, the entire cast, and most importantly all of you.” She concluded, “We rocked this b-h until the wheels fell off.”

Shay wrote in her own message that this was “the end of an era, and the start of something new.” The “Good as Gold” singer continued, “We had one hell of a run! I never could have imagined while shooting the pilot for VPR that it would become what it has, nor go on for as long as it did.”

Thanking the fans and Bravo crew, Shay called her time on Vanderpump Rules “the experience of a lifetime,” concluding, “Cheers to the next chapter! The rest is still unwritten…”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 also starred Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval, all of whom have moved on to other endeavors outside of the Bravo realm. Maloney and Madix are co-owners of sandwich shop Something About Her, and Maloney co-hosts the Disrespectfully podcast with former co-star Dayna Kathan while Madix hosts Love Island USA and starred in a successful Chicago run on Broadway. Kennedy boasts a successful DJing career, while Sandoval will appear on the upcoming third season of The Traitors.