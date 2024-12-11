Everything Known About ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5

While Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU had their fall premieres and are already on hiatus for the winter, Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 is still waiting to air. It was announced in May that the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff would be leaving NBC after four seasons in favor of NBCUniversal streamer Peacock. The fifth season would only be getting 10 episodes instead of the average 22, but episodes would be longer than the 42-minute length.

Along with the longer episodes, the show will be looking a little different come Season 5. Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris has been upped to series regular after joining in a recurring role for Season 4 as Stabler’s older brother, Randall. Olivia Thirlby will be a recurring guest star alongside Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, who is playing a “figure from Stabler’s past.” Thirlby’s role has yet to be revealed, but more information is likely to be released in the coming months.

Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

That’s not all that’s different, as John Shiban has exited as showrunner after joining in Season 4. He was the sixth showrunner for the show since 2020 before it even premiered. A new showrunner has not been named but Matt Olmstead, who initially was showrunner and left before the premiere, is briefly returning to oversee the remainder of the season. David Graziano, Sean Jablonski, Bryan Goluboff, and Ilene Chaiken were all also showrunners at one point.

Meanwhile, details surrounding the plot for Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime have not been revealed, but SVU’s Mariska Hargitay expressed interest in doing another crossover and bringing together Benson and Stabler once again. How that will happen is unknown, as crossovers aren’t so easy now with Organized Crime on Peacock.

Since streamers tend to do releases differently, it may still be a while until there is any concrete information on Organized Crime Season 5 such as plot details and a premiere date, but the wait will surely be worth it. Even though it will take some time to get used to it, moving the show to streaming is a lot better than canceling it. At the very least, fans can stream the first four seasons on Peacock to prepare for Season 5, whenever that may be.