'The Valley': Michelle Lally Feels Like a 'Brand New Person' Dating Boyfriend Aaron Nosler Amid Jesse Lally Divorce (Exclusive)

Michelle Lally feels like a "brand new person" as The Valley star embraces another shot at love amid her divorce from ex Jesse Lally. The Bravo star, 35, opened up to PopCulture.com about her relationship with boyfriend Aaron Nosler, saying she "instantly clicked with" the financial advisor after filing for divorce from Jesse when filming for Season 1 wrapped late last year.

"I met somebody that I instantly clicked with and connected with and I thought we were so similar in a lot of ways," Michelle gushed. "It was just very refreshing to be with somebody that's very similar to me. We like to do the same things, and he's a simple guy. I am a simple girl. We don't argue. It just feels very organic, and it's refreshing and nice to have a relationship like this."

(Photo: Michelle Lally/Bravo)

Ending her marriage to Jesse and entering into this next chapter, "I feel like a brand new person," the real estate agent shared. "I didn't realize how I looked and how I felt because it was such a normal thing for me every day to be sad or unhappy and struggling. And now that I'm not and I have my new place and my new life, I just feel so much lighter. I just feel so happy." She added, "Happiness is really what matters in life, and I just couldn't be any happier."

Michelle and Jesse, 43, are currently navigating co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Isabella, which Michelle called "complicated." She explained, " I like to use the word roller coaster because some days are good and some days are not."

(Photo: Michelle Lally/Bravo)

Michelle has met her ex's new girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, as she and Jesse recently attended Isabella's birthday party with their new significant others by their sides. "It was very funny that we went in and [Nosler] was one of the guys with Jesse," she shared. "They acted like they were good friends and it was just very smooth and easy."

Even as she embraces this next stage of life, watching scenes from her marriage play out on The Valley has been difficult. "Some scenes make me emotional and I cry watching it, rewatching how unhappy we were," Michelle admitted. She continued, "It is interesting to confirm that [divorce] was the right decision to make for us and for Isabella. It just proved that it was the right choice and I'm kind of happy to rewatch that and see, 'Yes, this is the best thing for us.'"

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.